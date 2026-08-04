Mangarh Dham Denied National Monument Tag As Centre Flags Modern Development At Site | X

Jaipur: The central government has not found Mangarh Dham of Rajasthan worthy of being declared a national monument. The site holds a significant place in the history of the tribal freedom struggle, and its designation as the national monument was a long-pending demand of tribals.

The demand has declined, citing modern development and construction at the site. In a written response to a question from MP Hanuman Beniwal, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that references/representations to declare Mangarh Dham as a national monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (AMASR Act, 1958) were received in the past.

However, the minister said a site inspection found that the location had undergone substantial modern construction and development, making it ineligible for protection under the Act.

“Based on the site inspection, it has been observed that the site has undergone substantial modern development and construction. Owing to these extensive modern interventions, the site does not retain the archaeological characteristics, authenticity, and integrity required for declaration as a monument of national importance under the provisions of the

AMASR Act, 1958,” said the minister, adding that at present no such proposal is under consideration.

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Located on the Rajasthan-Gujarat border in Banswara district, close to Dungarpur, Mangarh Dham is regarded as one of the most important symbols of the tribal freedom struggle. Often referred to as the “Jallianwala Bagh of Rajasthan,” the site commemorates the mass firing by British forces on tribal protesters in November 1913, in which around 1,500 tribals are believed to have been killed while participating in a movement led by social reformer Govind Guru.

The demand to accord Mangarh Dham national monument status has been pending for years, with tribal communities from Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh arguing that the site holds immense historical, cultural, and emotional significance.

Tarun Vijay, the then Chairperson of the National Monuments Authority (NMA), in his report submitted to the then Minister of State for Art and Culture, Arjun Meghwal, had recommended a national status for Mangarh Dham considering its historical significance.

The Centre's decision has triggered sharp criticism from tribal leaders.

Banswara MP Rajkumar Roat accused successive governments of neglecting tribal history.

“The government has treated tribals merely as a vote bank. Thousands of tribals sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle, but both the BJP and the Congress have insulted their legacy,” Roat said.