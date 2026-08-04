UP Cabinet Clears 21 Proposals, Approves Jewar-Ganga Expressway Link, Crop Insurance For Farmers | X

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved 21 proposals covering infrastructure, agriculture, social welfare, labour reforms and administrative changes, with major decisions aimed at strengthening connectivity, promoting regional development and extending support to farmers and traditional artisans.

Chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Cabinet cleared the construction of a 74.467-km six-lane access-controlled greenfield expressway connecting Jewar International Airport with the Ganga Expressway via Bulandshahr. The expressway has been designed for future expansion to eight lanes and is expected to improve connectivity between western Uttar Pradesh and the state's expressway network.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved the formation of the Prayagraj-Chitrakoot Regional Development Authority to accelerate planned urbanisation and infrastructure development in the two districts. It also approved the transfer of land acquired by the Public Works Department at seven locations to the Housing and Urban Planning Department for the development of multi-purpose hubs.

To promote innovation and the startup ecosystem, the government also decided to establish state-of-the-art U-Hubs in Lucknow and Noida.

The Cabinet approved the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Nomadic Development Board to work for the socio-economic upliftment of denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities. It also approved amendments to the operational guidelines and expenditure framework of the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana 2.0 to strengthen implementation of the MSME department's flagship scheme for traditional artisans.

The government also decided to extend its partnership with the HCL Foundation for another five years for implementation of the Community Development Project being run by the Rural Development Department. The collaboration has been continuing since 2015.

In a major relief for farmers, the Cabinet approved implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme across the state during the 2026-27 financial year, covering both the Kharif 2026 and Rabi 2026-27 seasons. The move aims to protect farmers against crop losses caused by natural calamities and adverse weather conditions.

The Cabinet also cleared several legislative and administrative reforms. It approved the first amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Act, 2004 in compliance with directions of the Supreme Court. It also approved notification of the Uttar Pradesh Wage Code Rules, 2026 under the Labour and Employment Department.

The Cabinet agreed to withdraw the Building and Other Construction Workers (Uttar Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2020 from the Centre. It also approved amendments to service rules relating to the State Property Department Accounts Cadre and the Geology and Mining Department.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved introduction of the Uttar Pradesh Molasses Control (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the state legislature and granted relaxation in the commercial operation date for IQ Solutions Pvt Ltd under the Uttar Pradesh Electronics Manufacturing Policy, 2017.

The Cabinet also approved the supplementary budget and the related Appropriation Bill for the 2026-27 financial year. It further cleared a proposal to obtain the Governor's approval before placing the Comptroller and Auditor General's audit reports for 2026, including reports on state finances, MGNREGA, Jal Jeevan Mission, civil and revenue audits, before the state legislature.