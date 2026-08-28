Raksha Bandhan: CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates 'Bitiya Aur Bahna' Sneh Bandhan With Schoolgirls In Lucknow | ANI

Lucknow, August 28: The 'aangan' of the Chief Minister's Residence came alive with the cheerful presence of daughters on Friday on Raksha Bandhan, when the 'Bitiya aur Bahna-UP ka Gehna' Sneh Bandhan programme turned into an unforgettable occasion. When schoolgirls tied the thread of affection on the wrist of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, expressing a relationship of trust and confidence, the Chief Minister also reiterated his resolve for security, respect and self-reliance.

At the programme organised on Friday on Raksha Bandhan, the girls tied Rakhi to the Chief Minister and expressed the feeling of affection between brother and sister. The CM, too, showered affection on the girls while engaging in a warm interaction with them. He blessed them and wished them a bright future. During this, the entire atmosphere was filled with emotion and a sense of belonging. Even during the interaction, affection, warmth and trust towards the Chief Minister were clearly visible on the faces of the girls.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while extending greetings on Raksha Bandhan, stated, "In Indian culture, Raksha Bandhan is not merely a festival of tying a Raksha Sutra on a brother's wrist, but is also a symbol of faith, love, trust, responsibility and social harmony. The government is working with complete commitment in the interest of half the population by ensuring the security, respect and self-reliance of sisters."

He assured the girls that the state government was continuously making efforts for their education, security and better future. Daughters are not only the strength of the family, but also the strength of the state and the country. Providing them equal opportunities to move forward and giving wings to their dreams is the government's priority.

Read Also Over 9.26 Lakh Passengers Avail Free Bus Travel On Raksha Bandhan In Uttar Pradesh

He called upon the girls to study with full dedication, set their goals and move forward with self-confidence.

On this occasion, the girls tied the thread of affection to the Chief Minister and wished him good health and a long life. The Chief Minister also blessed the girls and presented them with gifts. The students also interacted with the Chief Minister, filling the entire atmosphere with familial warmth. While the sacred thread of Rakhi carried the affection and trust of the sisters, it also reflected the Chief Minister's resolve towards the security, respect and bright future of daughters.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, this relationship of affection, security and trust emerged as a symbol of social commitment.

Students from Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School, Malihabad, Upper Primary School, Mahmoodpur, Gosainganj, Bharat Scouts and Guides, The Sanskriti School, Atal Residential School, Mohanlalganj, A.P. Sen Memorial Girls Inter College, Lucknow Public College, A-Block, Rajajipuram, along with students from several other schools, were present at the Sneh Bandhan programme.

Adrika, Arpita, Anshika, Jahnavi, Ankita, Komal, Aarohi, Khushi, Divya, Anaysa, Stuti, Tanzim Fatima and others applied tilak to the Chief Minister and tied Rakhi on his wrist.

The Chief Minister also obtained detailed information from the girls about their studies. Volunteers of Friends of Yogi Parivar also sent Rakhi to the Chief Minister and conveyed their greetings on Raksha Bandhan.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the schoolgirls. Shail Kumari, Ananya, Samriddhi Verma, Ayesha Bano, Vaishnavi Pal, Divya, Abhilasha Singh, Aaradhya, Shreyasi, Srija, Agrima, Mahi, Yashika, Ananshi, Sukaina and others interacted with the Chief Minister and also asked him questions. The Chief Minister answered all the questions. He also gave an autograph to Anaysa Bhargava, a girl from The Sanskriti School.

The Chief Minister also took selfies with the girls and got photographs clicked with them. The enthusiasm of everyone while getting photographs clicked with the Chief Minister was clearly visible. Nandini, a Class 8 student of Upper Primary School, Mahmoudpur, presented the CM with a Raksha Bandhan greeting card made by her own hands.

The Chief Minister also encouraged Nandini and boosted her morale.If you want, I can also make this into a more polished government press release English version while retaining every fact and quote exactly.