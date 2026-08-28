Over 9.26 Lakh Passengers Avail Free Bus Travel On Raksha Bandhan In Uttar Pradesh | IANS

Lucknow, August 28: A large number of passengers availed the facility of free bus travel provided by the Yogi Government to women and sisters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In the free bus travel that began on August 27, more than 6.03 lakh women travelled in buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. At the same time, more than 3.22 lakh fellow passengers travelling with the women also availed the benefit of free travel. Thus, more than 9.26 lakh passengers travelled without paying any fare on the first day. According to the Transport Corporation, the total value of this free travel has been estimated at more than Rs 9.06 crore.

UPSRTC General Manager (Operations) Anil Kumar stated, "Transport Corporation officials and employees are also working on a war footing to ensure that women do not face any kind of inconvenience on Raksha Bandhan and are provided convenient and safe travel. In accordance with the instructions received from the government and the department head, additional buses have also been deployed on the roads as required, keeping in view the increased number of passengers. The Corporation is continuously monitoring the operation of buses, passenger convenience and arrangements."

In terms of the total number of women and fellow passengers travelling with them on the first day, Moradabad region remained at the top, where a total of 94,789 passengers, including 62,586 women and 32,203 fellow passengers, travelled free of cost. This was followed by Hardoi with 82,920, Gorakhpur with 68,152, Lucknow with 64,590 and Bareilly with 58,309 passengers availing the facility. A total of around 3.69 lakh passengers travelled free of cost in these five regions alone.

Women and their fellow passengers were also happy to receive the facility of free travel on Raksha Bandhan. Passengers stated that a large number of people need to travel to their homes during the festival. In such a situation, free bus travel has reduced the financial burden on families. Along with women, fellow passengers are also appreciating this initiative of the Yogi Government. Passengers also stated that the operation of additional buses made it convenient to reach home amid the crowds.

To ensure that eligible passengers receive the benefit of free travel and that transparency is maintained throughout the process, Transport Corporation teams will also conduct surprise inspections in various regions. Along with monitoring the arrangement of free travel in buses, this will also involve taking stock of the facilities being provided to passengers.