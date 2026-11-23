Rajnath Singh Urges Graduates To Embrace Skills, Innovation And Lifelong Learning At ABU Convocation 2026 | X / ANI

Lucknow: Babu Banarasi Das University celebrated its Convocation 2026 with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as Chief Guest and UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak as Guest of Honour.

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A total of 3,606 students from the 2025–26 academic session received undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees across disciplines. The university also honoured meritorious students with 51 gold medals and 168 academic awards.Addressing graduates, Rajnath Singh said a degree was not the ultimate measure of capability but the beginning of a new journey.

He stressed the importance of skills, confidence and continuous learning in the age of Artificial Intelligence, urging youth to remain rooted in Indian culture while contributing to a developed India.

Brajesh Pathak praised the Defence Minister’s presence and recalled the vision of late Dr Akhilesh Das Gupta. Pro-Chancellor Viraj Sagar Das congratulated graduates and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to innovation and social responsibility.