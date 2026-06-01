'Public Grievances Must Be Resolved Within A Stipulated Timeframe; Accountability Should Be Fixed In Case Of Delays': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan on Monday. He met people from across the state, received their applications, and assured them of appropriate action.

The Chief Minister listened to cases related to revenue and police matters and, while forwarding the applications to the concerned officials, directed that public grievances be resolved within the stipulated timeframe.

He further instructed that accountability be fixed on the concerned officials in cases of undue delay.

CM Yogi also interacted with some children regarding their education and urged parents to ensure that their children attend school regularly, emphasizing that an educated child is the foundation of a strong India.

Several matters related to revenue and police administration were presented before the Chief Minister.

Taking cognizance of these issues, he directed that pending revenue cases be disposed of within the prescribed timeframe. He also ordered a review of cases pending for more than six months.

If delays occur without valid reasons, appropriate action should be taken against the responsible officials.

The Chief Minister stated that the government's priority is to ensure that every needy person receives timely assistance and resolution of their problems.

He directed officials to act with sensitivity and ensure that justice is delivered to all without discrimination, eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government schemes, and proper medical treatment is arranged for those in need.

Bringing happiness and relief to the lives of the needy, he said, is the responsibility of the government and administration.

A young girl from Hapur attended the Janata Darshan along with her guardian and spoke about her family's financial difficulties.

The Chief Minister asked which class she was studying in, to which she replied that she was in Class 7. She also mentioned the challenges she faced in continuing her education. In response, the Chief Minister told her, “Go home and focus only on your studies, leave the rest to us.”

He told her guardian that an educated child is the foundation of a strong India. He assured them that officials would contact them and urged them to ensure that the children continue attending school.