PRSI Dehradun Hosts Seminar Highlighting Public Relations’ Crucial Role In Democracy |

On the occasion of National Public Relations Day, the Dehradun chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) organized a seminar on the theme “The Importance of Public Relations in Democracy” at the HUDCO Auditorium on Rajpur Road.

Speaking at the event, Chapter Chairman and Deputy Director Ravi Bijarniya said that in a democracy, public relations acts as a strong bridge between the government and the people. Effective public relations helps establish dialogue, and it is through this dialogue that trust is built, which in turn nurtures hope in society.

HUDCO Regional Head Sanjay Bhargava stated that public relations is not limited to governance and administration but also plays a significant role at the family and societal levels. He emphasized the need for responsible communication in an era of multiple communication platforms.

Chapter Secretary Anil Sati welcomed the guests and participants and shared information about PRSI’s activities and objectives.

Member Manita Hari highlighted the need to remain vigilant against challenges such as fake narratives and deepfakes.

Speakers emphasized that public relations should be positive, authentic, and effective, serving not only at the institutional level but also as a powerful means of national and social service at the individual level.

The seminar was moderated by senior journalist Sanjeev Kandwal.

On the occasion, members including Rakesh Dobhal, Priyank Vashisht, Sushil Kumar, Manoj Sati, Ritik, Vaibhav Goyal, Vimal Dabral, Dinesh Kumar, Deepak Sharma, Sanjay Pandey, and Pushkar Negi also shared their views. The program concluded with a vote of thanks.