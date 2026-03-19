President Droupadi Murmu Consecrates Shri Ram Yantra In Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Amid Navratri Celebrations | ANI

Ayodhya/Lucknow: Droupadi Murmu consecrated the Shri Ram Yantra at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on Thursday, the first day of Chaitra Navratri. On this occasion, in the presence of the President, Gorakshapeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also shared his views.

He began by extending greetings to the people of the state on the Indian New Year. Chief Minister said, the sacred waters of the Saryu River purify Ayodhya Dham and the entire region. Referring to the experience of Ram Rajya, he said that while wars are ongoing across the world, we are participating in the consecration of the Shri Ram Yantra.

He praised the present generation, stating that it no longer chooses tourist destinations where activities oppose Sanatan values, but instead visits temples with family on the New Year.

CM Yogi Adityanath also said, "Under the leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister, the Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, the Pran-Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla, the installation of the sacred idols of Ram Darbar, the hoisting of the flag, and now the consecration of the Shri Ram Yantra fill every follower of Sanatan Dharma and every true Indian with immense joy. He emphasized that this reflects the deep-rooted faith of India.

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Chief Minister also targeted opposition parties, stating that faith had been insulted by being termed as blind belief. He added, the same people who insulted this faith avoided visiting Noida to protect their power, yet did not consider that an act of blind belief. However, speaking about the Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and Krishna-Kanhaiya of Mathura-Vrindavan was labeled as superstition.

He added, the faith which remained steadfast for 500 years, endured struggles, and neither stopped, nor bent, nor broke, ultimately prevailed, and today Ayodhya stands before the world in its present form.

CM Yogi also added, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has become a symbol of the nation’s temple and the foundation of Ram Rajya. While the world faces wars, disorder, economic instability, fear, and terror, thousands gathered in Ayodhya Dham are experiencing fearlessness and participating in the consecration ceremony, witnessing a sense of Ram Rajya.

He said, "India remains India because of the penance of sages, the hard work of farmers, the enterprise of artisans, and the enduring faith that has upheld the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat." The completion ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has brought joy not only to the people of the state but also to followers of Sanatan Dharma across the country and the world".

CM Yogi stated, in 2025, 156 crore devotees and tourists visited religious and spiritual sites across Uttar Pradesh. The number of visitors to Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj Mahakumbh, and Mathura-Vrindavan exceeds the population of many countries.

He said this reflects a new and changing India, where the present generation is no longer misguided but moving in the right direction, choosing to visit temples with family during the New Year instead of destinations opposed to Sanatan values.

Read Also President Droupadi Murmu Visits Ayodhya On Navratri, Installs Shri Ram Yantra At Ram Temple

Chief Minister expressed gratitude to saints, Ram devotees, artisans, and workers who contributed to the Ram Mandir construction. He paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the movement, as well as saints and late VHP leader Ashok Singhal.

CM Yogi Adityanath presented a memento to President Droupadi Murmu. The event was conducted by the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai.

Governor Anandiben Patel, Mata Amritanandamayi, RSS functionary Bhaiya Ji, Treasurer Govind Dev Giri, Trustee Anil Mishra, family members of artisans involved in temple construction, and thousands of Ram devotees were present on the occasion.