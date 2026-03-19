President Droupadi Murmu Visits Ayodhya On Navratri, Installs Shri Ram Yantra At Ram Temple | ANI

Ayodhya: President Droupadi Murmu visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on the first day of Navratri and offered prayers to Lord Ram. She also installed the Shri Ram Yantra at the Ram Darbar on the second floor of the temple complex and reviewed the ongoing development works at the site.

The President arrived at Ayodhya airport at around 10.30 am from Delhi and was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She later proceeded to the temple, where the Chief Minister briefed her on the progress of construction and associated works.

Calling the visit deeply significant, the President said it was a matter of great fortune to set foot on the sacred land believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. She said Ayodhya holds a special place for millions of devotees and noted that Lord Ram had described his birthplace as greater than heaven.

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Murmu also referred to artistic depictions of Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after the victory over Lanka, noting that such scenes are reflected in the Constitution. She said witnessing the construction of the Ram Temple is a moment of pride for the nation and recalled that she had written to the Prime Minister during the consecration ceremony, describing it as a historic occasion for all citizens.

Expressing confidence about India’s future, the President said the country is steadily moving towards becoming a developed nation and could achieve its goals by 2040 or earlier. She added that the vision of an ideal welfare state as described in the Ramayana continues to guide the nation’s progress.

Highlighting the historical importance of the temple, she said the consecration and related ceremonies mark a landmark moment after centuries of struggle. She described the installation of the Shri Ram Yantra as a symbol of divine grace.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that while many parts of the world are witnessing unrest and conflict, India remains peaceful, reflecting a changing and evolving nation. He also criticised opposition parties, alleging that faith and religious traditions were earlier dismissed as superstition by those who once held power.

This was the President’s second visit to Ayodhya after the consecration of the deity. She had earlier visited the city on May 1, 2024. During her five-hour stay, she also toured the temple complex before leaving for Mathura at around 3 pm. In Mathura, she is scheduled to visit ISKCON and Prem Mandir and is expected to meet spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj on March 20.

The Shri Ram Yantra installed at the temple was prepared at a monastery in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. It was later taken to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and brought to Ayodhya through a 10-day chariot procession. Weighing around 150 kg, the Yantra is coated with gold.

According to Ayodhya-based astrologer Raghunath Das Shastri, the Ram Yantra is a sacred Vedic geometric structure believed to channel divine energies of Lord Ram and other deities through specific mantras and patterns. It is considered highly auspicious and a symbol of spiritual power.