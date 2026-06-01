Pratap Singh Baghel Given Charge Of Secondary Education And Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi Assigned Basic Education Responsibility

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is continuously taking steps to make the education system more effective, accountable and result-oriented.

In this sequence, important administrative responsibilities have been assigned in the Education Department. The government has taken an important initiative towards further strengthening departmental leadership by assigning new responsibilities to experienced officers.

According to the order issued, Pratap Singh Baghel, who is currently serving as In-charge Director of Education (Basic), Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, has been given the responsibility of In-charge Director of Education (Secondary), Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj/Lucknow.

At the same time, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, who is currently serving as In-charge Director, Literacy and Alternative Education, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, has been assigned the responsibility of In-charge Director of Education (Basic), Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

This important assignment of responsibilities in the Education Department is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening administrative efficiency and effective monitoring. Both Pratap Singh Baghel and Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi have wide experience in education administration. In such a situation, their experience and leadership are expected to help in better implementation of departmental schemes, effective coordination and timely monitoring.

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The Yogi government is continuously promoting quality improvement, administrative transparency and a result-based work culture in the education sector. Amid the effective implementation of the New Education Policy, NIPUN Bharat Mission, digital education and strengthening of school systems, this administrative reshuffle is being considered a move that will further speed up education reforms.

The government believes that assigning important responsibilities to experienced officers will give new strength to both the efficiency and accountability of the Education Department.