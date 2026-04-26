PM Modi To Inaugurate Ganga Expressway As Mega Industrial Corridor In Hardoi On April 29

PM Modi | file pic

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Ganga Expressway to the nation in Hardoi on April 29. Yogi government is advancing this project as an “expressway-cum-industrial corridor” model. By linking infrastructure with industrial growth, the expressway is being developed as an Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster (IMLC).

Under the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority’s plan, 12 industrial nodes are being developed along the 594-km expressway, with 6,507 acres of land identified. So far, 987 investment proposals have been received, targeting nearly ₹47,000 crore in investments. This initiative will create a new industrial development network across 12 districts.

Under the IMLC plan, 12 nodes are being developed across all 12 districts along the corridor. Each node has been designed based on its geographical advantages and industrial potential to promote integrated growth in manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics. Locations and areas for each node from Meerut to Prayagraj have been finalized. This strategic planning is set to transform the entire expressway into an “economic growth belt.”

The IMLC initiative has received a strong response from investors, with 987 Expressions of Interest (EOIs) already submitted. These indicate a potential investment of ₹46,660 crore, primarily in manufacturing units, logistics parks, warehousing, e-commerce supply chains, and agro-processing sectors.

The nodes along the expressway will enable faster and more cost-effective goods transportation, reducing costs and improving industrial competitiveness.

The corridor will directly connect 12 districts, helping reduce regional disparities. Districts such as Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, and Pratapgarh are expected to witness rapid industrial growth, boosting local employment and economic activity.

The government’s focus is not just on road construction but on integrating it with industrial development to accelerate the state’s economy. The IMLC model along the Ganga Expressway is a key step toward making Uttar Pradesh a major manufacturing and logistics hub.

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Detailed list of proposed nodes along the Ganga Expressway

Meerut: At 10 km, 529 acres

Hapur: At 54 km, 304 acres

Bulandshahr: 2,798 acres (largest cluster)

Amroha: At 74 km, 348 acres

Sambhal: At 100 km, 591 acres

Badaun: At 189 km, 269 acres

Shahjahanpur: At 255 km, 252 acres

Hardoi: At 282 km, 335 acres

Unnao: At 422 km, 333 acres

Raebareli: At 517 km, 232 acres

Pratapgarh: At 555 km, 263 acres

Prayagraj: At 601 km, 251 acres