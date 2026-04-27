PM Modi To Address ‘Jan Aakrosh Mahila Sammelan’ In Varanasi, Will Announce Projects Worth ₹6,322 Crore

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Varanasi: A major gathering of women will be held in the city of Lord Shiva, Kashi, on Tuesday (April 28). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in his parliamentary constituency, Kashi, on a two-day visit. He will address the ‘Jan Aakrosh Mahila Sammelan.’

Organized by the BJP at Bareka Ground, the event is expected to see participation from around 50,000 women. A unique aspect of the event is that it will be entirely managed by women, including the deployment of women police personnel for security. The conference will focus on issues such as women’s dignity, safety, self-reliance, and equal opportunities.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 163 projects worth ₹6,322 crore, providing a significant boost to Varanasi. Additionally, he will flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains. These infrastructure-related projects are expected to accelerate development in the Purvanchal region.

International Airport in Varanasi on the afternoon of April 28 and will reach the Bareka rally venue by helicopter around 5 PM. He will be received by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. Several ministers and senior BJP leaders are also expected to be present. BJP National President Nitin Navin may also attend, along with state president Pankaj Chaudhary and other party officials.

On April 29 at 8:30 AM, the Prime Minister will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple for worship and to offer prayers. He may also hold meetings with public representatives and party members.

The Modi-Yogi governments have been rapidly advancing development work in Purvanchal by strengthening basic infrastructure. The newly inaugurated and upcoming projects are seen as significant steps toward balanced and holistic regional development, aiming to improve facilities in both rural and urban areas.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains - Banaras-Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya-Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus). Projects include construction of new roads, railway overbridges, flyovers, and road widening to ease transportation. Healthcare services will be strengthened through the construction and upgradation of hospitals, while educational institutions will offer better opportunities for youth. Drinking water, sewerage, and sanitation projects will enhance citizens’ right to a healthy life.

Additionally, the plans include expansion of sports facilities, renovation of ponds and kunds, construction of STPs, promotion of green energy, development of religious sites and permanent ghats, expansion of tourism infrastructure, improvement in electricity supply, and enhancement of urban infrastructure.

Uttar Pradesh is increasingly becoming a benchmark for development and law and order for other states. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kashi is reaching new heights of development.

To dedicate various development projects to the public, the Prime Minister is arriving in Varanasi on a two-day visit on Tuesday. He will reach his parliamentary constituency in the afternoon and will fly by helicopter from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport to the Bareka venue.

The Prime Minister will stay overnight at BLW. On the morning of April 29, he will visit the court of Baba Vishwanath (Kashi Vishwanath Temple) to offer prayers. BJP workers are highly enthusiastic about welcoming him. Arrangements have been made at five locations - Banaras Railway Station, Police Line, Lahurabir, Maidagin, and the Vishwanath Temple - where workers will welcome him with drum beats, flower showers, and chants of “Har Har Mahadev.”

The Prime Minister will announce 163 development projects worth ₹6,332.08 crore. This includes the inauguration of 50 projects worth ₹1,054.69 crore and the foundation laying of 113 projects worth ₹5,277.39 crore. Additionally, he will transfer a bonus of ₹105 crore to lakhs of dairy farmers associated with Banas (Amul).

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Key Projects to be Inaugurated

Four-laning and strengthening of the Varanasi-Azamgarh road from Kali Mata Temple to Ring Road - ₹277.43 crore

Construction of 19 link village roads - ₹11.68 crore

Railway Overbridge (ROB) near Kazzakpura on the Sarnath rail route (Link No. 23-A) - ₹144.53 crore

Construction of ROB-12C near Kadipur Railway Station on Babatpur-Chaubepur road - ₹51.39 crore

Educational building and girls’ hostel at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Arajiline - ₹4.18 crore

Barracks with capacity for 100 personnel at 36th Battalion PAC - ₹6.87 crore

Ramp construction at Markandeya Mahadev Temple under the Accessible India Campaign - ₹0.83 crore

Lift installation in the Registration Office under the Accessible India Campaign - ₹0.32 crore

Construction of a Kalyan Mandap in Pisour - ₹4.71 crore

Tourism development of Sant Kabir birthplace - ₹6.53 crore

Tourism development of Sarangnath Temple near Sarnath - ₹2.92 crore

Beautification and renovation of Sant Ravidas Park, Nagwa - ₹2.75 crore

Redevelopment of Chandravati Ghat - ₹7.58 crore

Construction of 500 metric ton warehouses in Harhua and Bhawanipur - ₹1.98 crore

Construction of District Integrated Public Health Lab - ₹0.83 crore

Construction of 30 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission - ₹88.97 crore

Repair and renovation of 23 school buildings in the city, including smart classrooms - ₹4.63 crore

Construction and development of a synthetic hockey turf at UP College Ground - ₹8.37 crore

Construction of a 50-bed hospital at CHC Cholapur - ₹3.01 crore

Repair and renovation of Acharya Narendra Dev Hostel and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith - ₹6.11 crore

Construction of a 100-bed old-age home in Ramnagar under CSR - ₹24.59 crore

Redevelopment of government schools in Belari, Jakhini, Thathra, Chitaipur, and Lalpur under CSR - ₹1.95 crore

Construction of a 55 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant in Bhagwanpur - ₹308.09 crore

Ground/rooftop mounted solar power plant (1 MW) at WTP Bhelupur - ₹7.58 crore

Construction of District/Divisional Home Guard office in Varanasi - ₹4.63 crore

Construction of Sowa Rigpa building at Central Tibetan University in Sarnath - ₹45.91 crore

Installation of robotic-assisted knee surgical system and microbiology lab equipment at Trauma Center, IMS, Banaras Hindu University - ₹24.41 crore

Expansion of door-to-door waste collection and vehicle flag-off - amount not specified

Construction of 2 new transfer stations - ₹1.80 crore

Projects for Which Foundation Stones Will Be Laid

Construction of 71 link village roads - ₹116.46 crore

Construction of a 500-bed multi super-speciality hospital at SSPG - ₹315.48 crore

Redevelopment and remodeling of a 198-bed hospital - ₹113.88 crore

Underground drainage construction work in Gram Panchayat Jagatpur - ₹0.99 crore

Mechanized parking construction at Assi Ghat under the Mukhyamantri Vaishvik Nagarodaya Yojana - ₹9.84 crore

Women police outpost and counseling center building at Baragaon police station - ₹1.06 crore

Construction of Municipal Corporation office building in Varanasi - ₹97.00 crore

Construction of a 100-bed critical care block - ₹34.97 crore

Construction of a Government Children’s Shelter Home and Juvenile Justice Board building in Ramnagar - ₹14.91 crore

Establishment of a CM Model Composite School in Baradih village, Sevapuri - ₹24.51 crore

Renovation and development of tourism facilities at Dashashwamedh Ghat - ₹8.28 crore

Upgradation of tourism facilities on ghats from Dashashwamedh Ghat to Kashi Vishwanath Temple Ghat - ₹6.16 crore

Development of tourism facilities from Gola Ghat to Namo Ghat - ₹6.18 crore

Renovation of tourism facilities from Assi Ghat to Dashashwamedh Ghat - ₹6.15 crore

Development of tourism facilities from Assi Ghat to Ravidas Ghat - ₹8.24 crore

Renovation and development of tourism facilities at Assi Ghat - ₹6.21 crore

Repair and construction of the main building and hostel of the State Hindi Institute - ₹10.65 crore

Construction of a new 33/11 KV power substation for 24×7 uninterrupted electricity supply in Ganjari village and nearby areas - ₹13.85 crore

Construction of service roads on both sides of the Varanasi Bypass four-lane road - ₹121.28 crore

Construction of an integrated divisional office building - ₹150.36 crore

Construction of 100 metric ton warehouses at cooperative societies in Jakhini and Ledhuaee, Varanasi - ₹0.98 crore

Under AMRUT 2.0: 13 projects including 6 sewerage and 7 water supply infrastructure works - ₹1,582.99 crore

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay multi-tracking (15 km) project, including a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River - ₹2,464.46 crore

Construction of Aiyar Boys Hostel at Banaras Hindu University - ₹57.66 crore

Construction of a market complex in Bhojubir - ₹3.99 crore

Construction of commercial-cum-office space in the Municipal Corporation campus - ₹4.67 crore

Water quality treatment works at 5 locations in the city - ₹18.03 crore

Renovation of 8 ponds/kunds - ₹2.72 crore

Legacy waste disposal work - ₹53.15 crore

Construction of 6 new transfer stations - ₹22.27 crore