PM Modi Inaugurates 210-Km Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor, Boosting Connectivity And Growth | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the 210-km-long Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor at a grand ceremony held at Jaswant Singh Army Ground, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun. On the occasion, he emphasized that a balanced integration of progress, nature, and culture is crucial for building a developed India. The Prime Minister dedicated this significant infrastructure project to the nation by pressing a remote button, stating that it will open new avenues of connectivity and economic growth for Uttarakhand and the entire northern region.

Prior to the event, the Prime Minister participated in a 12-kilometer-long roadshow and offered prayers at Datkali Temple, seeking blessings of the Devbhoomi. Beginning his address, he extended greetings to the nation on the occasions of Baisakhi and Bihu and referred to the upcoming Char Dham Yatra. He highlighted that the new corridor will greatly benefit pilgrims by reducing travel time and improving accessibility.

The Prime Minister noted that Uttarakhand has entered its 26th year of formation and described the project as a milestone in the state’s development journey. Recalling his earlier statement that “the third decade of the 21st century will belong to Uttarakhand,” he expressed satisfaction that the state is steadily progressing in that direction, driven by coordinated efforts of the double-engine government and the hard work of its people.

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Paying tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution, B. R. Ambedkar, on his birth anniversary, the Prime Minister stated that the government’s decisions over the past decade have strengthened constitutional values. He termed Uttarakhand’s implementation of the Uniform Civil Code as a historic step that has shown a new path to the nation. He emphasized that true nation-building lies in ensuring social justice by integrating the poor, deprived, and marginalized sections into the mainstream through balanced development and modern infrastructure.

Describing infrastructure as the “lifeline” or “destiny lines” of the nation, the Prime Minister said that unprecedented investments have been made in the past decade. He pointed out that while infrastructure spending before 2014 was below ₹2 lakh crore, it has now surged beyond ₹12 lakh crore. In Uttarakhand alone, projects worth over ₹2.5 lakh crore are currently underway. He stressed that roads, railways, ropeways, and waterways are key drivers of national progress.

Highlighting the “speed and scale” of 21st-century India, the Prime Minister said that rapid development is visible across sectors. Referring to projects like the expansion of the Delhi Metro and the Noida airport, he stated that the Delhi–Dehradun corridor will reduce travel time, fuel consumption, and transportation costs, directly benefiting farmers, traders, and citizens, while also boosting tourism in the region.

The Prime Minister also emphasized environmental sustainability, stating that development must go hand in hand with nature conservation. He noted that a 12-km-long elevated wildlife corridor has been constructed as part of the project to ensure minimal disturbance to wildlife. He appreciated Uttarakhand’s efforts toward promoting year-round tourism, including winter tourism initiatives.

Appealing for cleanliness, he urged citizens and tourists to preserve the sanctity of Devbhoomi by avoiding littering and plastic waste. He also mentioned the upcoming Haridwar Kumbh and the Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra, calling for collective responsibility in maintaining their sanctity. Referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, he said that 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies is expected to be implemented by 2029.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the Prime Minister and said that each of his visits brings new energy and development opportunities for the state. He highlighted that the ₹12,000 crore project includes Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor and will significantly boost the state’s economy, tourism, and employment.

The Chief Minister further stated that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India has achieved remarkable progress in infrastructure, women empowerment, and national security. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to making Uttarakhand one of the leading states in the country under the vision of “development along with heritage.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also addressed the gathering and shared details of ongoing road projects worth approximately ₹1.3 lakh crore in Uttarakhand, aimed at strengthening connectivity and accelerating economic growth.

The event marks a historic milestone for Uttarakhand, paving the way for faster development, enhanced connectivity, and a more prosperous future.