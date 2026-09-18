PM Modi 76th Birthday: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Launches ‘Seva Sankalp’ Yatra, Credits Modi Govnt With Key National Changes | VIDEO

Rajnath Singh addresses the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan launch in Varanasi as twin bike yatras begin between Kashi and Vadnagar | X - @rajnathsingh

Varanasi, September 17, 2026: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "When the legacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is written in the future, it will also be written that he freed the country from Naxalism, how he ended Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, how he brought crores of people out of poverty, how he ensured equal participation for women in Parliament and how he gave wings to the dreams of the youth. A great leader makes people self-reliant and Prime Minister Modi has done exactly this."

Speaking at the Flag Off ceremony of Seva Yatra under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan in Varanasi. https://t.co/taQXdDsTeh — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2026

Seva Sankalp Abhiyan Launched

At the launch programme of 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' in Varanasi on Prime Minister Modi's 76th birthday, Rajnath Singh said, "The yatra connecting Kashi and Vadnagar is a yatra connecting Prime Minister's Janmabhoomi with his Karmabhoomi. On one side is Kashi, from where his public life received new energy, and on the other side is Vadnagar, where he received the blessings and values of his mother Heeraben. This is a confluence yatra of service, values and sadhana."

Rajnath Singh, attacking the previous governments, said, "Before 2014, opportunities would slip out of India's hands. Earlier governments either remained asleep or worried about saving their chairs. Referring to the semiconductor industry, he said that a major chip manufacturing company in the world wanted to set up a factory in India, but then the Congress government did not permit it twice and the country lost a major employment opportunity."

India’s Global Standing

Defence Minister said, "When Prime Minister Modi took the initiative to promote semiconductors, questions were raised about how the industry could be established in India. PM Modi still has to serve the country for decades. He served as Chief Minister of Gujarat for 13 years, and for the last 12 years, as Prime Minister of the country, he has fulfilled his responsibilities to the best of his ability. For 25 years, he has continuously worked in public service. PM has brought India to a position where, on the international stage, the entire world listens carefully to what India says. Earlier, when India spoke at the international level, it was not taken as seriously as it should have been."

Defence Minister said, "The relationship between Vadnagar and Kashi is very old. Around 2,000 years ago, Buddhist monks travelled from Sarnath to Vadnagar. At that time, the objective was to take knowledge and spirituality from one place to another. Today, that same ancient tradition is being carried forward in a new form through Seva Yatra." Discussing the works undertaken by Prime Minister Modi in Gujarat, Rajnath Singh said development work that was moving at the pace of a Test match was transformed into work moving at the pace of a One-Day match.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's initiative to promote local products, the Defence Minister said that while meeting major world leaders, he gifts them items made in India. He also said he gifted a peacock brooch made with Varanasi's pink meenakari to former US President Joe Biden. During the programme, Rajnath Singh asked those present to switch on their mobile phone flashlights and wish Prime Minister Modi on his birthday.

Yatra Across 10 States

BJP state president and Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary said 500 travellers on 250 bikes are carrying Gangajal from Kashi to Vadnagar. Similarly, 500 travellers on 250 bikes are bringing water from Gujarat's holy rivers from Vadnagar to Kashi. On October 7, devotees will offer water to Baba Hatkeshwar in Vadnagar, and the yatra will conclude with a Jalabhishek of Baba Vishwanath in Kashi.

Pankaj Chaudhary said, "This journey spanning thousands of kilometres will pass through 193 districts and 1,159 villages across 10 states. Fifty districts of Uttar Pradesh will fall along the route. Programmes will be held at 60 to 80 locations every day. During the journey, people will be administered the pledge for tree plantation, water conservation, de-addiction and a plastic-free India. A 15-minute documentary will be screened at every halt, there will be interaction with local leaders and sanitation workers will be honoured." Wishing Prime Minister Modi a healthy life, he said that under his leadership, India's honour and prestige have grown globally. As the Member of Parliament from Kashi, he is developing every corner of Kashi.

Chirag Paswan Hails Modi

Union Minister Chirag Paswan said, "There have been governments in the past as well, but Prime Minister Modi has worked to give India a new identity both within the country and abroad. Over the last 12 years, he has established his vision in every direction, and today the entire world is looking towards India. Narendra Modi is not merely the name of Prime Minister of the country; it is the name of India's honour and pride. If every youth of the country incorporates even a small part of his personality into their own life, the future of the country will become even better."

Naidu Highlights Youth Employment

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said, "Standing on the land of Kashi is a proud moment for me. Kashi is the oldest city and gives new thinking. Prime Minister Modi has shown the journey of service from Vadnagar to Kashi. Today, the country is changing and moving forward. If the Annadata is strong, the country will be strong." Referring to Prime Minister Modi's understanding of technology, he said he is working to employ the youth. "This is the new and Atmanirbhar Bharat." He also mentioned the large number of people coming to Varanasi and spoke about building a Balaji temple here.