PM Modi 76th Birthday: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath Launch ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ In Varanasi

Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath flagged off a youth bike yatra from Varanasi to Vadnagar as part of the birthday programme | X - @myogiadityanath

Varanasi, September 17, 2026: On 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Kashi. On the occasion, Defence Minister and Chief Minister, along with all the leaders, visited the exhibition ‘25 years of Janseva se Rashtra Seva’ based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rudraksha International Cooperation and Convention Center.

Defence Minister and Chief Minister flagged off ‘Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra’ from Varanasi, the Karmabhoomi of PM Modi, to Vadnagar, his Janmabhoomi. Five hundred youth riding 250 bikes will complete this journey. Flowers were showered on these youth as the journey began. A short film on the positive changes brought about in the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister was also screened during the programme. Chief Minister congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. He prayed to Baba Vishwanath, Maa Ganga and Maa Annapurna for PM Modi's long, healthy life and for the realisation of the vision of a self-reliant, developed India under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

25 Years Of Seva Sankalp

Describing this year as extremely important, CM said, "The 25 years of Prime Minister's Seva Sankalp are going to be completed on October 7, 2026. On October 7, 2001, Modi ji took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Without stopping, bowing or wavering, he took this journey forward with the mantra of ‘Charaiveti-Charaiveti’. With penance, hard work, and spiritual discipline, the people of the country are witnessing his glorious journey as Prime Minister and feeling a sense of pride in New India. Under Modi ji's leadership, secure India now speaks to the world eye to eye."

CM Yogi also highlighted PM Modi's personality and achievements. He said, "Two journeys are beginning today. Seventy-five years ago, Modi ji was born in the mythological village of Vadnagar in Gujarat. Ten journeys will begin from there on 25 bikes each, carrying the water of Gujarat's sacred rivers. In the same sequence, ten journeys carrying water from 10 sacred rivers of Uttar Pradesh will depart from Kashi for Vadnagar via different routes. These journeys will take the significance of Kashi and Vadnagar to 10 states. The water of holy rivers of Uttar Pradesh will be offered to Lord Hatkeshwar in Vadnagar, while the water of the rivers of Gujarat will be dedicated to Baba Vishwanath."

Youth Join Bike Yatra

Chief Minister said, "Youth, symbols of energy, have become participants in this journey. Felicitating the youth dedicating their time to the 20-day bike journey, CM said that, in this journey promoting ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’, the youth have to cover a distance of 100 kilometres every day and participate in four major programmes. Through this adventure-filled journey, youth will also get an opportunity to connect through dialogue and service programmes in different states. This journey, which will continue from today until October 7, will always remain memorable."

CM said, "Seventy-five years ago, a journey had also begun from Vadnagar. Born into an ordinary family there, Modi ji's journey as Prime Minister of India and the world's most popular leader is being witnessed by people across the country and around the world. In the journey of service that Modi ji began from Gujarat 25 years ago, every citizen of India has been a direct or indirect participant."

Changes Over 25 Years

CM narrated the changes brought about during the Prime Minister's remarkable 25-year journey. He said, "Villages have become self-reliant while narrating their changing story. For decades after Independence, the poor did not get housing, but PM Modi ji provided housing to 4 crore people in 12 years." Referring to women's dignity, CM narrated the story of change. He said, "Due to the absence of toilets at home, women had to wait for darkness to fall, but today, toilets built in 12 crore households are symbols of women's dignity."

Chief Minister said, "This journey of PM Modi ji's 25 years of Seva Sankalp narrates the story of youth getting jobs according to their merit, without any recommendation or transaction. This journey also tells the story of the change brought into the lives of every mother in 11 crore families under the Ujjwala Yojana. Villages that had not seen electricity for decades after Independence now have bright electric light in every household. Internet and banking services are available in every village. This is also the story of the poor person for whom PM Modi, through his vision, provided a healthy environment to establish himself as an ordinary family. This journey also carries the story of change brought into the lives of 60 crore people due to annual health insurance cover under Ayushman Bharat."

Startup Ecosystem And Youth

CM discussed the startup ecosystem and the changes it has brought to the lives of youth. He said, "The youth themselves say that they will no longer run after jobs, but will bring change into the lives of other people by providing jobs. An ecosystem has been established in the country, bringing change into the lives of crores of young people. The government has succeeded in reviving traditional enterprises through artisans and handicraftsmen. This journey will carry the story of the changes brought about by Stand-Up India and Digital India."

Chief Minister said, "Since the COVID period, 80 crore people have been receiving free ration continuously in the country. CM also spoke about road, air and rail connectivity, metro and other infrastructure. He said that several units have been established in India in the semiconductor sector and production has begun. India is achieving new heights in the fields of quantum computing, AI Mission, drone technology and robotics."

Heritage And Development

CM said, "The world no longer looks at India with suspicion; rather, its economy stands among the top-4 economies. New India also respects its heritage. For the first time, India is witnessing a remarkable convergence of heritage and development. Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the installation of Prabhu Shri Ram in Ayodhya after 500 years, Vindhyavasini Dham Corridor, 2019 Kumbh and 2025 Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Badrinath Dham, Kedarpuri and Mahakal Lok are presenting the vision of New India."

Chief Minister said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi ji, yoga received global recognition and Kumbh received recognition from UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity. This too is part of that success story which the world is witnessing through the hard work, penance and spiritual discipline of Narendra Modi ji, the world's most popular politician and Prime Minister of India."

CM Yogi expressed confidence that this journey, filled with energy and carrying a positive spirit, will move forward with the mantra of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’, heritage and development, ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas’, leave its mark and succeed in bringing PM Modi ji's vision to the ground.

Leaders Attend Programme

On the occasion, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of State for Finance and BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, journey convenor and Khajuraho MP Vishnudutt Sharma, Andhra Pradesh MP Lavu Sri Krishna, Satish Babu, BJP national secretary and Uttar Pradesh co-in-charge Jagdish Bhai Patel, members of the Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers Anil Rajbhar, JPS Rathore, Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Ravindra Jaiswal, Hansraj Vishwakarma, MLAs Saurabh Srivastava, Neelkanth Tiwari and Awadhesh Singh, BJYM state president Rohit Mishra, BJP regional president Ashok Chaurasia, among others, were also present.