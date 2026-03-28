People Of North India Will Now Come To Jewar Instead Of Delhi For International Flights

The Noida International Airport, which is steadily progressing towards becoming the country’s largest international airport, is also rapidly advancing toward being integrated with one of the most efficient connectivity networks in India. | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, March 28: The Noida International Airport, which is steadily progressing towards becoming the country’s largest international airport, is also rapidly advancing toward being integrated with one of the most efficient connectivity networks in India. It is being linked at both national and international levels through road, rail, metro, and high-speed rail networks.

As a result, people from North India will now head to Jewar Airport instead of Delhi to catch international flights.

Expressway, with a dedicated interchange already in place. Additionally, with the linkage to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (Ballabhgarh link), direct and faster access from South Haryana and Western India has been ensured.

In the coming time, connectivity will be further strengthened through the Ganga Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The interchange on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway is under construction. Once completed, it will provide direct connectivity from Ghaziabad, Meerut, Palwal, and Sonipat. Meanwhile, the north and east access roads being developed for industrial and air cargo traffic are nearly complete.

In Sector-28, a 60-meter-wide service road is being connected to the Yamuna Expressway to reduce local traffic congestion.

Significant progress is also being made in rail and rapid rail connectivity. The DPR for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project connecting Delhi to Jewar Airport has already been submitted to the central government. Plans are also underway to connect the airport via the Chola-Rundhi rail line.

Additionally, the proposed Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor includes provision for a station at the Jewar terminal, which will further enhance the airport’s significance.

To strengthen public transport, an agreement has been signed with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). Under this, interstate bus services will be launched from Uttar Pradesh as well as Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan. Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will jointly operate 500 electric buses, ensuring eco-friendly last-mile connectivity to the airport.

For passenger convenience, advanced cab services will also be introduced. A dedicated NIA-branded cab service, operated by Mahindra Logistics, will offer safety, punctuality, and digital payment facilities.

Additionally, companies like Uber, Rapido, Ola, and MakeMyTrip will provide on-demand cab services.

Under car rental services, passengers will have the option to hire vehicles either for self-drive or with a driver, making travel more convenient.

With all these initiatives, Jewar Airport is rapidly moving toward becoming a major aviation hub not only for North India but for the entire country, offering fully integrated connectivity.