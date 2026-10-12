Over 14 Crore Needy People In UP Receive Nutritional Support, Lucknow Division Sets An Example In Service And Transparency

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government is working continuously and with dedication towards the all-round development of Antyodaya and individuals at the last rung of society in UP. The commitment to eliminating hunger and malnutrition and ensuring a dignified life for every citizen has made the state's Public Distribution System one of the most reliable models in the country.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, the state regularly and transparently distributes foodgrains to 14,71,04,181 beneficiaries across 3,67,52,818 ration cardholder families.

Guided by the Chief Minister's sensitive vision, the state ensures uninterrupted ration supplies without discrimination based on caste, class, or region, providing both security and self-respect to crores of deprived families.

Among the state's 18 administrative divisions, Lucknow Division has emerged at the top for efficient implementation of food security measures. Across the division's six districts, 1,72,13,915 members of 45,24,479 ration cardholder families receive direct and regular benefits under nutritional security measures.

Sitapur: 9,25,642 ration cardholders, 34,66,349 beneficiaries

Lakhimpur Kheri: 8,67,320 ration cardholders, 31,20,657 beneficiaries

Hardoi: 8,00,618 ration cardholders, 31,06,086 beneficiaries

Lucknow: 7,56,120 ration cardholders, 30,23,717 beneficiaries

Unnao: 6,14,246 ration cardholders, 23,11,523 beneficiaries

Raebareli: 5,60,533 ration cardholders, 21,85,583 beneficiaries

This 100% coverage of over 31 lakh to 34 lakh citizens in vast rural districts such as Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Hardoi shows that the Yogi government's administrative machinery is working continuously and actively, reaching even remote villages.

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Problems such as underweight ration distribution, cards issued to ineligible beneficiaries and black marketing, which had persisted for decades under previous governments, have been completely eradicated at the root by Yogi government under its 'Zero Tolerance' policy. Installing E-PoS machines at every fair-price shop in the state and mandating biometric verification have made ration distribution fully transparent. This integration of technology has ended fraudulent practices and ensured that every grain leaving the warehouse reaches only the plate of the genuine beneficiary in need.

This system has proved a boon for poor workers and migrant laborers who leave their home district or state in search of livelihood and employment. Keeping pace with the Center's National Food Security Policy, Yogi government has implemented ration card portability in such a simple and convenient manner that any beneficiary can receive their entitled ration from any district in the state or any corner of the country. This initiative gives workers unwavering assurance of food security, even when they live away from their homes and families.

Under the scheme, the regular allocation of 35 kilograms of foodgrains per Antyodaya family card and 5 kilograms per unit for eligible household families has become a powerful means of bridging the gap of social inequality. Freed from foodgrain concerns, poor families are now investing their savings in better education for their children, healthcare, and new livelihood opportunities. Through continuous policy reforms, ground-level monitoring, and people-oriented priorities, this welfare model of the Yogi government has become the strongest foundation of trust and dignity for over 14 crore citizens across the state.