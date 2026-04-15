Organic Farming Revolution Along Ganga Uplifts 90,000 Farmer Families In Uttar Pradesh | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: Along the banks of the sacred Ganga in Uttar Pradesh, a new stream of prosperity now flows alongside faith. The Yogi government has developed a model of organic farming across 26 Ganga-side districts that is not only increasing farmers’ income but also giving a new direction to the state’s agricultural system.

Under the Namami Gange programme, 3,370 organic clusters have been developed within a 5-kilometre stretch on both sides of the river, benefiting around 90,000 farmer families and making them self-reliant. The government is promoting chemical-free farming in mission mode by developing organic villages in these areas.

Adoption of organic and natural farming has reduced farmers’ production costs. With decreased dependence on chemical fertilizers and pesticides, expenses have gone down, while better-quality produce is fetching higher prices in the market.

This initiative is not limited to agricultural improvement alone. It is also benefiting Ganga cleanliness, soil quality, groundwater conservation, and the rural economy.

Through central and state government schemes, farmers are being provided with training, technical assistance, and incentives.

By promoting natural fertilizers and traditional agricultural techniques, a sustainable farming model is being developed.

During the financial year 2024-25, under the Namami Gange project, the State Mission for Clean Ganga has already organized district-level natural farming workshops in 35 districts.

Workshops are proposed in the remaining districts in the upcoming financial year.

Under this campaign across 26 Ganga-side districts, 3,370 organic clusters have been established so far, directly connecting farmer families and putting them on the path of self-reliance.

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An organic belt has been developed on both sides of the Ganga for this model, where organic villages are being created at the grassroots level. This ensures the availability of organic food products for the public.

A key highlight of the scheme is that while farmers’ incomes are increasing, consumers are also being protected from diseases caused by pesticide-laden products. Farmers’ expenditure on chemical fertilizers and pesticides has reduced, while soil fertility has improved.

As a result, organic produce is commanding premium prices in the market, and demand for chemical-free products is steadily rising among consumers.