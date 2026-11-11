'Not 80-20, It's 95-5 Now' Akhilesh Yadav Predicts BJP's Defeat In UP Assembly Elections 2027 | File Pic

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that people in Uttar Pradesh had made up their minds to vote for his party, asserting that the political contest in the state was no longer about an 80-20 divide but had shifted to 95-5.

"The BJP will not even be visible in the coming battle," he said, accusing the ruling party of widespread corruption, deteriorating law and order and failure to deliver on its promises.

Akhilesh also declared that besides Ram Mandir, he will also visit Vrindavan.

Akhilesh Questions Law And Order Situation

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters, Yadav alleged that crimes against women had continued unabated in Uttar Pradesh despite the Hathras incident, with several subsequent cases reflecting the deteriorating situation. He accused the BJP government of destroying the police response system established during the previous SP regime.

#WATCH लखनऊ, उत्तर प्रदेश। समाजवादी पार्टी प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव ने कहा, "अब लड़ाई 80-20 की नहीं और 20-80 की भी नहीं है बल्कि 95-5 की है और जब लड़ाई 95-5 की होगी तो भारतीय जनता पार्टी के लोगों का पता नहीं चलेगा कि वो कहां पहुंच गए हैं। इसलिए आपने देखा होगा कि भाषा और व्यवहार भी बदल गया है। भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में सुना है कि सरकार बहुत जानकारी रखती है लेकिन सुना है कि साढ़े सतरह हजार करोड़ का कोई ठेका-पट्टा हुआ है..." — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 11, 2026

"The most shameful aspect is that people have lost faith in the UP Police. The Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court have repeatedly made observations about the functioning of the police, even questioning whether the force should be disbanded," he said.

The SP chief also alleged that false cases were being registered against party leaders to target political opponents.

Demonetisation Criticised As Corrupt Decision

Taking aim at the BJP over the completion of 10 years of demonetisation, Yadav described the November 2016 decision as the most corrupt policy decision taken by the government. He claimed that it had failed to achieve any of its stated objectives and had instead caused long-term damage to the economy.

"Demonetisation was carried out to ruin the banking system. There could hardly be a more corrupt decision in the economic history of the world. It turned out to be an ocean of corruption," he said.

Yadav argued that farmers, labourers, the middle class, professionals, salaried employees and small traders continued to bear the consequences of demonetisation even after a decade. He alleged that the decision had acted like a slow poison for the economy and said it had contributed to the BJP losing public support.

Education And Investment Claims Questioned

The SP president also accused the state government of weakening the education system, claiming that around 26,000 schools had been closed in Uttar Pradesh and three jobs had been eliminated from each school.

Questioning the BJP government's investment claims, he asked how many projects announced during investment summits had actually taken off and how many jobs had been created. He alleged that ministers had undertaken foreign visits in the name of attracting investments, but the promised projects had failed to materialise on the ground.

Yadav also raised the issue of fertiliser shortages, alleging that farmers were struggling to get adequate supplies. Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he alleged that while the BJP had managed to win the MLC election in Gorakhpur through unfair means, it had suffered a setback in Kashi.

Also Watch:

Akhilesh Outlines Plans For Temple Visits

Responding to a question about his proposed visit to Ayodhya on December 12, Yadav said he would also visit Kedarnath and Vrindavan.

"For us, PDA means first having darshan and then seeking blessings," he said, referring to the party's political formulation of Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits and minorities).

He added that his family already had names associated with Lord Shiva and Ram, and that he would visit all places of religious significance.