'Apologise To Saints, Devotees First Before Visiting Ayodhya': CM Yogi Adityanath Ahead Of Akhilesh Yadav's Visit To Ram Mandir

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (L) & Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (R) | File Pic

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday "those who had fired on Ram devotees, subjected saints to lathicharge, and ignored Ayodhya" should only visit the Ram temple after apologising to the devotees and saints.

The chief minister's remark came within hours of the announcement that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav would visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on December 12.

"Those who had neglected and insulted (Ayodhya), who had opened fire on Ram devotees and subjected saints to lathicharge, should certainly come to Ayodhya, but only after apologising. Let them apologise once to Ram devotees and once to the saints. Let them repent for their actions," Adityanath said, while addressing the 10th edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and others were present.

Without naming the Samajwadi Party or its president Yadav, the chief minister took swipe at the previous governments over the handling of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the firing on kar sevaks and the alleged neglect of Ayodhya. He appeared to refer to Yadav's recent participation in a religious discourse in Ayodhya, questioning the conduct of certain political leaders at religious gatherings.

"Those who used to leave the streets of Ayodhya soaked in blood are today unable even to recall their own past," Adityanath said, adding that some people did not even understand the decorum of a religious discourse.

"Sometimes I am surprised at these people. When they go to a religious discourse, they do not even know the decorum of a katha (religious narration). Is it a katha or a mushaira (Urdu poetry gathering)? Even this they do not know. We have our own decorum and sacred traditions for religious discourses. But because of their unruly disposition, they disregard the dignity of Lord Ram and the sanctity of the katha, and make an ill-advised attempt to turn it into a mushaira," he said.

Adityanath said Lord Ram represented India's national consciousness, culture, values and self-respect, describing him as the very life force of the nation.

"Look at the scene that has come alive before us today. This is the strength of Lord Ram's consciousness. It is, in fact, the consciousness of India. This is India's culture and its values. Lord Ram is the life force of the Indian nation and, if you may say so, Lord Ram is India's self-respect," he said.

Referring to Ayodhya's recognition as the first among the seven sacred cities (Saptapuris) in Hindu scriptures, Adityanath said the city had faced several challenges. Still, Ram devotees, saints, Naga ascetics, Nihang Sikhs and people from every section of society had continued to resist them. Recalling the 500 years of foreign rule and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, he said there was a time when people doubted whether Ram Lalla would ever be reinstated at his birthplace.

"Today, Ayodhya is once again regaining the glory for which kar sevaks sacrificed their lives and revered saints struggled. The long movement for the Ram Janmabhoomi, under the leadership of Ashok Singhal and the guidance of revered saints, has culminated in Ayodhya, in accordance with the aspirations of its people, under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

"There was a time when even uttering the name of Shri Ram in Ayodhya invited lathis and bullets. Banning the very name of Ram in this city was a sin. Ayodhya was neglected and almost consigned to oblivion. Today, that very Ayodhya has come alive again, reminding us of the Treta Yuga," he added.

In an apparent dig at the Opposition, Adityanath said those who had once neglected the city were now witnessing its transformation. He also targeted the Congress without naming it, referring to the legal battle over the Ram Janmabhoomi and attempts made in courts to question the existence of Lord Ram.

"Those who had assembled an army of lawyers in courts to deny the existence of Lord Ram have at least now acquired the wisdom to accept his existence. This is our ideological victory," he said.

Explaining what he described as the "ideological victory", Adityanath said Lord Ram had embraced everyone, irrespective of their social background. "Ram accepts everyone. But if someone comes in the guise of Maricha (the demon who disguised himself as a golden deer to lure Lord Ram away from Sita), he will not be able to escape Ram's arrows," he said.

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