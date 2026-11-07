SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav To Visit Ayodhya Ram Temple With Family On December 12, First Visit Since 2024 Consecration |

Ayodhya: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will visit Ayodhya with his family on December 12 to offer prayers at the Ram temple, marking his first visit to the shrine since the consecration of Ram Lalla in January 2024.

SP Leader Pawan Pandey Announces Visit Schedule

Former minister and senior SP leader Pawan Pandey announced the date of the visit, saying Akhilesh would be accompanied by his wife Dimple Yadav, son and daughter.

Describing the visit as purely religious, Pandey said the SP chief would spend the entire day in Ayodhya. After offering prayers to Ram Lalla at the temple, he would visit the Hanumangarhi temple and seek blessings from saints, seers and mahants.

SP Chief Likely To Meet Saints And Visit Religious Establishments

Akhilesh is also likely to visit various religious establishments and interact with members of the seer community. He will share prasad with the saints during his visit, Pandey said.

Referring to the reported theft at the Ram temple, the former minister said Akhilesh would pray for justice against those involved in the incident. He would also seek the blessings of Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman.

The proposed visit assumes political significance as Akhilesh has repeatedly faced criticism from the BJP for not visiting the Ram temple after its consecration on January 22, 2024.

BJP leaders have often questioned his absence from the shrine, making it a recurring political issue. His decision to visit the temple with his family is therefore likely to draw considerable political attention, even as the SP leadership has maintained that the programme is entirely religious.