Sonia Gandhi Says Penguin Was 'Uneasy' With Govt Criticism, Calls Decision Censorship

Sonia Gandhi (L) & PM Narendra Modi (R) | File Pics

New Delhi: Breaking her silence on the censorship row involving her upcoming memoir, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has said that publisher Penguin Random House India was "uneasy" with criticism of the government. While she was disappointed that the publisher did not go ahead with the book, she was not surprised.

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) was initially keen to publish the memoir, "Belonging: A Journey of Love", but subsequently said it would not be the Indian publisher.

In an interview with The Guardian ahead of the release of the book on November 10, Gandhi said Penguin was "uneasy in general with the criticism of the government".

Gandhi admitted she was disappointed, though not altogether surprised, by Penguin India's decision not to publish the book.

She saw it as an attempt to censor her book, The Guardian reported.

The controversy began amid reports of differences between the publisher and the author's representatives over editorial changes to the manuscript.

Several Congress leaders raised concerns over possible governmental pressure and freedom of expression, with some alleging that Penguin India was under pressure to remove sections relating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and China's occupation of Indian territory during the Modi regime.

Maintaining that there was no external pressure behind its decision not to publish Gandhi's memoir, Penguin India had said there was an impasse over a particular issue during discussions on "Belonging: A Journey of Love".

The publisher didn't disclose the contentious issue, citing "agreement and author confidentiality".

HarperCollins India then announced that it will publish the Congress leader's memoir in India on November 10, ending the uncertainty over the book's domestic publication.

In her interview with The Guardian, Gandhi also weighed in on the last 12 years of the Modi government's rule and its impact on India's secular and pluralistic character.

She said the situation was more than disappointing and very painful, "having known a different India".

"In parliament, we are not allowed to debate. In the past, there were discussions, there were meetings between the opposition and the government, there was consultation. Now the opposition counts for nothing," she said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)