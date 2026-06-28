'Noida Is India's Biggest Investment Destination,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath; Inaugurates ₹2,479 Crore Development Projects In Gautam Buddha Nagar | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates development projects and the new Noida Authority headquarters in Gautam Buddha Nagar | X - @myogiadityanath

Gautam Buddha Nagar, June 27: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Gautam Buddha Nagar is not cursed. Today, Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Authority together are emerging as the country's finest investment destination. All three authorities are working at a rapid pace. Years of stagnation have ended, the work culture has changed, and the way has been paved for resolving the problems of citizens and entrepreneurs. I am confident that this new office will become a new symbol of development. I extend my best wishes to the citizens, farmers, entrepreneurs, public representatives and the Authority. After 50 years, Noida Authority having its own grand office is no less than an achievement."

On the occasion of International MSME Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 70 development projects worth Rs 2,479 crore in Gautam Buddha Nagar under the Noida and Dadri Assembly constituencies, including the Noida Authority's main administrative building located in Sector 96.

He also participated in the curtain-raiser ceremony of the fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show, distributed toolkits to beneficiaries of the ODOP and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, subsidy cheques to beneficiaries of MSME units and the Technology Upgradation Scheme, cheques to beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, and commendation certificates to bankers for outstanding performance.

अंतरराष्ट्रीय MSME दिवस के अवसर पर नोएडा में आयोजित यू.पी. इंटरनेशनल ट्रेड शो (UPITS) के चतुर्थ संस्करण की कर्टेन रेजर सेरेमनी एवं विभिन्न विकास परियोजनाओं के लोकार्पण/शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम में... https://t.co/9bZ8k1bKfQ — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 27, 2026

CM Highlights Noida's Transformation

Chief Minister Yogi said, "Before 2017, Gautam Buddha Nagar was considered cursed by the then Chief Ministers. They avoided coming here. In 2017, after I became the Chief Minister, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit for the inauguration of the Metro, a message came from the Prime Minister's Office suggesting that a minister could be sent to the programme because there was a belief that Chief Ministers did not visit Noida."

Chief Minister Yogi added, "I made it clear that I would personally come to Noida. I do not believe in such things. The job of the government is to resolve the problems of the people."

The Chief Minister said, "The biggest challenge before the government was the builder-buyer dispute. Within one year, our government provided houses to 1.25 lakh buyers. Later, when the matter reached the Supreme Court, a High-Level Committee was constituted under the leadership of the CEO of NITI Aayog. By providing the necessary facilities, we succeeded in ensuring homes for more than 3 lakh buyers. Now that Noida Authority has its own building, citizens will receive better services. The problems of annadata farmers, entrepreneurs, associations and common citizens will now be resolved under one roof. If the Authority makes all its services online, the system will become even more effective. Every activity can be monitored through the Integrated Command and Control Centre."

Chief Minister Yogi directed officials that those who have taken land from the Authority but have not made investments should be issued notices with a fixed timeline. If they still do not invest, new investors should be invited and a new land bank should be prepared.

Focus On Investment And Infrastructure

He added, "There is a vast difference between the Noida Authority established in the 1970s and the present time. Therefore, decisions must be taken according to current circumstances. Today, wherever you go in Uttar Pradesh, you can see change all around. I congratulate everyone on the grand Noida Authority building constructed at a cost of Rs 390 crore. Today, people are experiencing the transformed Uttar Pradesh firsthand. Every person can see the difference between Uttar Pradesh nine years ago and Uttar Pradesh today."

The Chief Minister further said, "Today, the transformation is clearly visible. I landed at Jewar Airport. Domestic commercial flights have already started from there, and international flights will commence soon. The foundation has been laid for an electronic components and electronic circuit manufacturing project with an investment of approximately Rs 7,000 crore. Similarly, the foundation has also been laid for a modern solar cell manufacturing unit at a cost of Rs 8,200 crore. This will make Gautam Buddha Nagar a major centre for electronics and solar manufacturing. There was a time when this area was considered the most dangerous region of the state. People were afraid to come here after evening."

He continued, "Today, the same place is witnessing Film City, Apparel Park, Medical Device Park and major industrial investments. All this has become possible because the double-engine government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, developed the ability to take decisions without stopping, without wavering, without tiring, without fear and without bowing."

MSME Sector Driving Growth

The Chief Minister said, "Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises are the greatest strength of any large industry. The dream of Viksit Bharat can be realised only when prosperous farmers, world-class infrastructure and strong manufacturing power move forward together. Before 2017, artisans and craftsmen in Uttar Pradesh were discouraged. There was neither a market, nor design, nor technology, nor any assistance. The government constituted a High-Level Committee and formulated a strategy for branding, new designs, new technology and connecting them with markets."

He further said, "Today, 'One District One Product' has become India's brand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers it the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. At present, more than 96 lakh MSME units are functioning in Uttar Pradesh, providing employment to more than 3.25 crore people. During the COVID-19 period, when the entire world had come to a standstill, Uttar Pradesh's MSME sector continued to function. More than 40 lakh workers returned, but the government took responsibility for their food, ration and employment. MSME units were appealed to employ one or two people. As a result, more than 90 per cent of the workers remained in the state and are now contributing to its development."

The Chief Minister said, "The government provided MSMEs with technology, design and Common Facility Centres. Today, Uttar Pradesh is exporting products worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore. The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show is being organised continuously at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, connecting buyers from across the world with the state's products. Uttar Pradesh accounts for 55 per cent of India's total mobile manufacturing and nearly 60 per cent of electronic component production. This is proof of the state's new industrial strength."

Beneficiaries And Investors Honoured

The Chief Minister presented cheques, reservation letters, medical cards, commendation certificates and toolkits to beneficiaries, investors and bankers under various government schemes, including the Chief Minister Yuva Yojana, MSME initiatives, ODOP and the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana.

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Dignitaries Present

Present on the occasion were Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Minister Bhupender Choudhary, Minister of State Brijesh Singh, Minister of State Hansraj Vishwakarma, MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar, MLA Pankaj Singh, MLA Dhirendra Singh, MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar, MLC Shrichandra Sharma, MLC Narendra Singh Bhati, Chief Minister's Advisor Avanish Awasthi, BJP Regional President (West) Nawab Singh, District Panchayat Chairman Amit Chaudhary, BJP Metropolitan Noida District President Mahesh Chauhan, BJP Gautam Buddha Nagar District President Abhishek Sharma and others.