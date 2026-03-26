Noida International Airport Set To Transform Uttar Pradesh Into Trillion-Dollar Economic Powerhouse | ANI

Lucknow/Noida: Noida International Airport is set to become a decisive turning point for Uttar Pradesh’s economy. With its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 March, this mega project will emerge not just as an airport, but as a strong strategic engine to propel the state towards a $1 trillion economy.

Developed in line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this airport will unlock Uttar Pradesh’s long-standing land-locked economic potential and directly connect agriculture, MSMEs, logistics, tourism, and industries to global markets.

With large-scale employment generation, investment attraction, and multi-modal connectivity, this project will not only accelerate the state’s GDP but also establish Uttar Pradesh as a strong presence on the national as well as global economic map.

According to CA Pankaj Jaiswal, former CFO of Air India SATS and Chairman of UPDF, this project, which is set to become India’s largest greenfield airport, will provide new momentum to agriculture, MSME, and logistics sectors with an annual capacity of 7 crore passengers and around 10 lakh tonnes of cargo handling.

Through this, perishable products such as fruits, vegetables, dairy, and ornamental flowers will directly reach international markets, strengthening the 'farm-to-global market' model and creating the possibility of a 20-30% increase in farmers’ income.

Along with this, reduced logistics costs, increased exports, and improved global connectivity will give Uttar Pradesh a strong identity not only nationally but also on the international economic map.

He said that Noida International Airport is set to establish new dimensions in trade and tourism in Uttar Pradesh. This airport will connect major religious cities such as Delhi-NCR, Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Varanasi to a global tourism circuit, leading to a significant increase in international tourist movement.

With improved connectivity, religious tourism, medical tourism, and business travel will also gain momentum. When the airport becomes fully operational, its wide economic impact could lead to more than a 1% increase in Uttar Pradesh’s GDP, playing a crucial role in taking the state’s economy to new heights.

Noida International Airport will not be limited to transportation facilities but will emerge as a major engine of employment generation in Uttar Pradesh. According to Pankaj Jaiswal, in the initial 5 years, more than 20,000 direct jobs will be created in areas such as airport operations, ground handling, security, retail, and hospitality, and more than 30,000 in MRO, cargo, logistics, and aviation services, totalling over 50,000 direct employment opportunities.

Additionally, more than 5 lakh indirect employment opportunities will be generated in sectors such as agriculture, transport, supply chain, MSMEs, hotels, and tourism, which could reach 40-50 lakh in the long term. By connecting approximately 1 crore MSMEs in the state to global markets, this airport will not only increase employment but also accelerate economic activities on a large scale.

With the development of Jewar Airport, a significant transformation will be seen in the real estate and industrial landscape of Uttar Pradesh. Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority will rapidly emerge as premium investment and industrial hubs, while urban expansion corridors will develop up to Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Mathura-Vrindavan, leading to the creation of new cities and townships.

Large investments will be attracted in hotels, warehouses, office spaces, logistics parks, and data centres around the airport, increasing employment and business activities. At the same time, export-oriented industries such as electronics, mobile manufacturing, food processing, and textiles will gain new momentum, establishing this region as a strong industrial and export hub.

The operation of the airport is expected to significantly accelerate the industrial sector of Uttar Pradesh. With better connectivity and reduced logistics costs, key sectors such as electronics, mobile manufacturing, food processing, and textiles will grow rapidly.

Export-oriented industries, in particular, will get direct access to global markets, leading to an increase in both production and investment. The airport will create a strong supply chain network for industries, playing an important role in establishing Uttar Pradesh as a major manufacturing and export hub in the country.

Jewar Airport is being developed not just as a supplementary airport for Delhi-NCR, but as a future large multi-modal international aviation hub. It will reduce the increasing pressure on Delhi’s IGI Airport while balancing air traffic.

With a proposed capacity of 5 runways, it is moving towards becoming the country’s largest aviation hub. Its strategic location can make it an important transit centre between Asia and Europe, significantly expanding international connectivity.

Amid changing global dynamics, it also has the potential to emerge as an alternative to established hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, thereby taking India’s aviation capacity to new heights.

The strategic location of Noida International Airport makes it a game changer for MSME, logistics, and warehousing sectors. Its proximity to the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors, along with multi-modal connectivity through the Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and other major highways, can transform this region into the country’s largest logistics hub.

As a result, warehousing, cold storage, and e-commerce fulfilment centres will expand rapidly, making the supply chain more efficient. Additionally, a reduction in logistics costs, which currently stand at 13–14 percent in India, will enhance the competitiveness of the MSME sector and boost exports.

The aero city, logistics parks, and industrial clusters developing around Noida International Airport are turning Uttar Pradesh into a new investment hub. With the state government’s FDI-friendly policies and improved ease of doing business environment, interest from domestic and foreign investors will increase rapidly. Better connectivity and reduced logistics costs will lower production costs, enhancing industrial competitiveness.

At the same time, under the 'China Plus One Strategy', this region will emerge as an attractive option for global companies, especially in emerging sectors such as electronics, semiconductors, and defence manufacturing, where there is strong potential for large investments.