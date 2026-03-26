PM Modi To Inaugurate ₹11,200 Crore Noida International Airport On March 28, Here Are The Key Features Of The New Aviation Hub

Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh on March 28. This marks a major step in improving aviation infrastructure in the Delhi-NCR region. The new airport will act as a second international gateway alongside Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, helping reduce heavy air traffic.
PM’s Visit and Inauguration Plan
The Prime Minister will reach the project site in Gautam Buddha Nagar around 11:30 am. He will first take a walkthrough of the terminal building. The official inauguration of Phase I will take place at noon, followed by his public address.
One of India’s Largest Greenfield Airports
Noida International Airport is among the biggest greenfield airport projects in India. It is expected to work together with Delhi airport as part of an integrated aviation network. This will increase passenger capacity and strengthen the region’s position as a global aviation hub.
Project Cost and Capacity
The airport has been developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Phase I has been built at a cost of Rs 11,200 crore. In the initial stage, it will handle 12 million passengers every year. Over time, the capacity can be expanded to 70 million passengers annually.
Key Features of the Airport
The airport comes with modern infrastructure and advanced systems. It has a 3,900-metre runway that can handle large wide-body aircraft. It also includes Instrument Landing System (ILS) and modern lighting, allowing operations in all weather conditions, 24/7.
Strong Cargo and Logistics Setup
The airport will also support cargo movement. In the first phase, it can handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of cargo every year. This can be increased to 18 lakh metric tonnes in the future. A multi-modal logistics hub will support smooth cargo operations.
Focus on Sustainability and Connectivity
The airport is designed as a sustainable project with a focus on net-zero emissions. It uses energy-efficient systems and eco-friendly practices. Located along the Yamuna Expressway, it will be connected through road, rail, metro, and regional transport networks for easy travel.