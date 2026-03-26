PM Modi To Inaugurate ₹11,200 Crore Noida International Airport On March 28, Here Are The Key Features Of The New Aviation Hub

PM Modi will inaugurate Noida International Airport on March 28. |

Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh on March 28. This marks a major step in improving aviation infrastructure in the Delhi-NCR region. The new airport will act as a second international gateway alongside Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, helping reduce heavy air traffic.

PM’s Visit and Inauguration Plan

The Prime Minister will reach the project site in Gautam Buddha Nagar around 11:30 am. He will first take a walkthrough of the terminal building. The official inauguration of Phase I will take place at noon, followed by his public address.

Read Also Noida International Airport Receives Aerodrome License, Moves Closer To Commercial Operations

One of India’s Largest Greenfield Airports

Noida International Airport is among the biggest greenfield airport projects in India. It is expected to work together with Delhi airport as part of an integrated aviation network. This will increase passenger capacity and strengthen the region’s position as a global aviation hub.

Project Cost and Capacity

The airport has been developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Phase I has been built at a cost of Rs 11,200 crore. In the initial stage, it will handle 12 million passengers every year. Over time, the capacity can be expanded to 70 million passengers annually.

Read Also Noida International Airport At Jewar Likely To Be Inaugurated On March 28

Key Features of the Airport

The airport comes with modern infrastructure and advanced systems. It has a 3,900-metre runway that can handle large wide-body aircraft. It also includes Instrument Landing System (ILS) and modern lighting, allowing operations in all weather conditions, 24/7.

Strong Cargo and Logistics Setup

The airport will also support cargo movement. In the first phase, it can handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of cargo every year. This can be increased to 18 lakh metric tonnes in the future. A multi-modal logistics hub will support smooth cargo operations.

Focus on Sustainability and Connectivity

The airport is designed as a sustainable project with a focus on net-zero emissions. It uses energy-efficient systems and eco-friendly practices. Located along the Yamuna Expressway, it will be connected through road, rail, metro, and regional transport networks for easy travel.