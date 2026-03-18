Noida International Airport At Jewar Likely To Be Inaugurated On March 28

Noida International Airport In Jewar Likely To Be Inaugurated On March 28 | File Photo: ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has proposed March 28 for the inauguration of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, with an invitation extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to preside over the ceremony.

Talking about air connectivity, he mentioned that 16 airports are operational in the state, including four international airports. “Fifth international airport at Jewar is ready and will be the largest in the country. We have invited Prime Minister to inaugurate it on March 28,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Speaking at an event marking nine years of his government in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Adityanath said the airport would be a major economic driver for the state. He said the project is expected to contribute around Rs 1 lakh crore to the state’s economy.

The development comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted the aerodrome licence for the Jewar airport on March 6, clearing the final regulatory requirement for the commencement of flight operations. The licence permits both domestic passenger services and cargo operations.

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Officials said the airport infrastructure is largely ready, with final operational arrangements and staff deployment expected to be completed shortly. Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of Noida International Airport Limited, had earlier indicated that the project is in its final stages of readiness.

The greenfield airport, located on the outskirts of Noida, is being developed under a public private partnership model. Once fully operational, it is expected to rank among the largest airports in the country.

In its first phase, the project covers around 1,300 hectares and includes a runway and a terminal capable of handling about 1.2 crore passengers annually, according to officials.