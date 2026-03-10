Noida International Airport Receives Aerodrome License, Moves Closer To Commercial Operations |

Lucknow: A delegation from Noida International Airport met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday and presented the Aerodrome License issued by the Government of India. With this, an important step toward the operation of Noida International Airport at Jewar has been completed.

After receiving this license, the process for the airport’s inauguration and the commencement of commercial flights will move forward.

During the meeting, the airport management also briefed the Chief Minister about the progress of the project and the upcoming phases. According to officials, after receiving the Aerodrome License, the final process of regulatory approvals is now underway.

The airport’s Aerodrome Security Program is currently pending review with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. Once this security clearance is granted, the airport management will coordinate with all concerned agencies to finalize the date for the formal inauguration and the start of commercial operations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Noida International Airport, being developed at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar, is an important greenfield airport that will connect the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh with major cities across the country and the world.

The airport is being developed with world-class facilities, where a blend of Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality will be seen. The Chief Executive Officer of the airport is Christoph Schnellmann. The airport is being developed in four phases.

In the first phase, one runway and one passenger terminal building have been constructed, with an annual capacity of approximately 1.2 crore passengers. In the second phase, the capacity will be increased to 3 crore passengers. With expansion in the third and fourth phases, the total capacity is targeted to reach 7 crore passengers.

In the first phase, the terminal building will have an area of approximately 1.38 lakh square meters, with 48 check-in counters, 9 security check lanes, and 9 immigration counters. Domestic and international lounges are also being developed for passenger convenience.

In addition, arrangements have been made for 10 aerobridges and 28 aircraft parking stands. The runway has been developed with the capacity to handle around 30 flight operations per hour. A modern cargo and logistics hub is also being developed within the airport complex.

In the initial phase, it will have a capacity of approximately 2.5 lakh tons of cargo per year, which will later be increased to 1.5 million tons.

From a technical perspective as well, the airport will be equipped with advanced facilities. Systems such as DigiYatra-based biometric processing, self-baggage drop, and digital passenger processing systems are being implemented to provide passengers with a fast and seamless travel experience.

Keeping sustainable development in mind, the airport is being developed with the goal of achieving net-zero emissions. Facilities such as solar energy systems, rainwater harvesting, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure are also being developed within the complex.

Experts believe that once Noida International Airport becomes operational, the pressure of air traffic in Delhi-NCR will reduce and new opportunities for investment, tourism, and employment will also emerge in western Uttar Pradesh.