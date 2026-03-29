Noida International Airport Launch Highlights Uttar Pradesh’s Fast-paced Infrastructure Growth Story | ANI

Lucknow: Under the capable leadership and firm resolve of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the development story written in Uttar Pradesh since 2017 is no longer confined to plans but has turned into visible, on-ground results. The ‘double-engine’ government in the state has not only laid the foundation stones for major projects but has also ensured their timely completion and inauguration, proving that development in UP is now defined by outcomes, not announcements.

The most vivid example of this is the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar. The foundation stone for this project was laid on November 25, 2021, and the first phase of the airport was inaugurated on March 28, 2026. As UP’s fifth international airport, it will ease the growing air traffic pressure in the Delhi-NCR region while giving new wings to the development of western UP.

With the successful execution of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, Uttar Pradesh has now become a state where development projects are not merely announced but implemented on the ground. The Noida International Airport in Jewar is not the only example.

In the aviation sector, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, whose construction began in February 2022, was completed in record time. After its inauguration on December 30, 2023, the airport firmly placed Ayodhya on the global religious tourism map.

Additionally, March 10, 2024, marked a significant milestone in the state’s aviation sector with the simultaneous inauguration of airports in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, and Shravasti, giving a major boost to regional connectivity.

In terms of road network and connectivity, under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, the foundation stone of the Purvanchal Expressway was laid on July 14, 2018, and it was inaugurated on November 16, 2021.

Similarly, the Bundelkhand Expressway, which has brought new hope for economic transformation in the backward Bundelkhand region, was laid in February 2020 and dedicated to the public in July 2022.

Moreover, the state’s most ambitious project, the Ganga Expressway, connecting western to eastern UP, began construction on December 18, 2021, and is expected to be inaugurated soon.

In the field of rapid rail and metro projects, India’s first rapid rail, Namo Bharat (Delhi-Meerut RRTS), had its foundation laid on March 8, 2019. Its first section was inaugurated in 2023, and by February 2026, it became fully operational.

Following this, the foundation of the Agra Metro was laid on December 7, 2020, and it was inaugurated in March 2024. Additionally, the Meerut Metro was launched on February 22, 2026, redefining urban transport in the region.

In the industrial and defense sectors, the foundation of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) was laid in 2019, and operations began in 2023, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Under this initiative, production began in February 2024 at Adani Defence & Aerospace in Kanpur, home to South Asia’s largest ammunition and missile manufacturing facility.

Additionally, the BrahMos missile production unit was inaugurated in Lucknow between May and June 2025. Investments worth lakhs of crores have been made across six nodes - Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot - where defense manufacturing is now underway.

Supporting the vision of Digital India, the Yotta Data Center by the Hiranandani Group in Greater Noida has emerged as one of Asia’s largest data centers for digital services and cloud storage. Its foundation was laid in 2019, and operations began in 2022.

Similarly, with the inauguration of the Samsung mobile factory in Noida in July 2018, Uttar Pradesh has now become the number one state in mobile manufacturing in India. Furthermore, semiconductor production is expected to begin soon in Noida and Jewar, positioning UP as a semiconductor hub and creating new opportunities for investment and employment in the IT sector.

Realizing the vision of development rooted in heritage, Uttar Pradesh has also witnessed historic growth in religious and cultural projects. The inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on December 13, 2021, has transformed the pilgrimage experience in Varanasi.

Likewise, after the consecration ceremony (Pran Pratishtha) of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, the city has emerged prominently on the global religious tourism map. Efforts by Yogi government have also led to the establishment of pilgrimage development councils for major religious sites, along with the restoration of over 100 ancient temples across the state.

The successful implementation of these projects under the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has significantly transformed Uttar Pradesh. Improved connectivity, rising investments, new employment opportunities, and the expansion of tourism have moved the state out of the ‘BIMARU’ category and placed it among the fastest-growing economies in the country.

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly progressing towards achieving Chief Minister’s vision of a one trillion-dollar economy.