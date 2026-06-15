Noida International Airport Begins Commercial Operations, Boosting Uttar Pradesh's Global Connectivity

Noida International Airport launches commercial flight services, strengthening connectivity and economic opportunities across Uttar Pradesh | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, June 15: With the commencement of commercial flight operations from Noida International Airport, Uttar Pradesh has achieved yet another historic milestone in its development journey. IndiGo inaugurated air services from the airport.

Following the welcome of the inaugural flight arriving from Lucknow, the first departing flight to Bengaluru was flagged off. This marks not merely the opening of a new airport but a significant step towards connecting Uttar Pradesh with the global economy.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, infrastructure development in the state has gained remarkable momentum. This world-class airport at Jewar will provide convenient air connectivity to millions of passengers across the National Capital Region, western Uttar Pradesh, and northern India. It is expected to boost tourism, investment, and trade while creating new employment opportunities for local youth.

Jewar Airport Boosts Global Connectivity

The first phase of Noida International Airport has been developed to serve 1.2 crore passengers annually. In the future, its capacity is planned to be expanded to more than 7 crore passengers per year.

Noida International Airport has been developed with the objective of providing world-class facilities to passengers. Through a digital travel system, the need for physical documentation will be significantly reduced. Self check-in facilities, self bag-drop services, advanced security systems, and intuitive wayfinding solutions will make travel smoother and more convenient.

Modern Infrastructure And Cultural Design

The terminal design presents a unique blend of modern technology and India's cultural heritage. Artworks reflecting the cultural identity of Uttar Pradesh, architectural elements inspired by the ghats of Varanasi, intricate lattice designs, and extensive use of natural light will provide passengers with a distinctive travel experience.

For passenger convenience, airport taxi services, app-based cab services, and bus connectivity linking Delhi-NCR and various cities across northern India have been arranged. With the commencement of international flight operations in the future, the airport is expected to emerge as a major hub of global connectivity.

Economic Growth And Cargo Expansion

The launch of Noida International Airport is being regarded as a significant outcome of the Yogi government's development-oriented policies. Along with expressways, industrial corridors, the Defence Corridor, and an investment-friendly environment, this project will serve as a catalyst for taking Uttar Pradesh to new economic heights.

The modern cargo facilities developed by Air India SATS at the airport have an initial cargo handling capacity of 2 lakh metric tonnes per year. This capacity is planned to be expanded to 15 lakh metric tonnes annually in the future. The expansion will provide a major boost to e-commerce, agricultural exports, and industrial supply chains.

Civil Aviation Minister On Development Push

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that the commencement of operations at Noida International Airport is a significant achievement for India's civil aviation sector. He stated that the airport will strengthen air connectivity and substantially enhance opportunities in trade, tourism, investment, and employment.

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He further noted that state-of-the-art digital services and world-class passenger facilities have been developed at the airport for the convenience of travellers. The Yogi government, he said, continues to work with a firm commitment to transforming Uttar Pradesh into an Uttam Pradesh.

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