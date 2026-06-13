'No Laxity In Road Construction Works Will Be Tolerated': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Varanasi on Friday for a two-day visit. At the Circuit House auditorium, he conducted a detailed review of Public Works Department (PWD) projects in the Varanasi Division with officials and departmental engineers. He directed that all ongoing works be completed within stipulated timelines and in accordance with prescribed quality standards through a mission-mode approach.

The Chief Minister specifically emphasized expediting projects scheduled for completion before the monsoon season.

Officials informed him that 2,630 projects worth ₹7,175 crore are currently underway in the Varanasi region. Of these, 687 projects have been completed in full, while 542 have achieved more than 90 percent completion. Similarly, in Varanasi district, 421 works worth ₹3,223 crore are in progress, with 85 projects fully completed and 158 nearing completion with over 90 percent work finished.

During the review, the Chief Minister also sought updates on the progress of PWD works undertaken in the previous year. He directed officials to immediately submit the work plan for the financial year 2026-27.

He instructed that while preparing the work plan, financial approvals and the tendering process should be completed simultaneously, leaving no room for delays. He further directed Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates to hold regular review meetings at their respective levels to accelerate project execution and ensure steady progress in all construction works.

The Chief Minister said, "Roads requiring repairs must first be surveyed thoroughly." He instructed municipal corporations to ensure the repair of roads within urban areas and directed that proposals submitted by public representatives be duly incorporated into planning.

He emphasized that all necessary resources should be arranged before the commencement of work so that projects are completed on time and public convenience is ensured.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the Integrated Court Complex being constructed in Chandauli. PWD engineers informed him that 18 percent of the work has been completed. He directed officials to maintain the highest quality standards and ensure timely completion of the project. He also instructed the department to expedite the construction of the Unity Mall being developed in Varanasi.

On the occasion, Principal Secretary, PWD, Ajay Chauhan presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation on PWD projects in the Varanasi region before the Chief Minister.

The meeting was attended by Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Stamp and Court Registration Fees Ravindra Jaiswal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Girish Chandra Yadav, District Panchayat Chairperson Poonam Maurya, MLC Dharmendra Rai, former minister and MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, MLAs Saurabh Srivastava, Avadhesh Singh, T. Ram, Sunil Patel, Ramesh Mishra, Ramesh Singh, R. K. Patel, Jagdish Narayan, Rajya Sabha MP Seema Dwivedi, MLC Brijesh Singh Prinsu, Chandauli MLA Sushil Singh, Ramesh Jaiswal, Kailash Acharya, Ghazipur MLA Bedi Ram, Divisional Commissioner S. Rajalingam, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal, along with senior PWD officials and engineers.