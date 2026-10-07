Nitin Nabin, CM Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma Share Stage In Varanasi, Highlight Modi Govt's Record | X - mppchaudhary

Varanasi: BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday shared the stage for the first time at a public meeting in Kashi, where they highlighted the Narendra Modi government's achievements and attacked the Opposition.

Addressing a gathering at the Jagatpur Inter College ground, Nabin said the country's youth were increasingly becoming "job givers" rather than job seekers under the BJP government.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had realised the vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and the goal of Antyodaya, which seeks to ensure that the benefits of development reach the poorest sections of society.

"Looking at the Prime Minister's 20-year journey, one sees service and dedication," Nabin said.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak leave Varanasi Airport for the programme venue https://t.co/S4XBYrcxF8 — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2026

Nabin highlights Modi's record

Welcoming participants of the bike service yatra, Nabin described Modi as a "maker of history". He said only those capable of turning the pages of history could create history.

He accused previous governments of weakening the poor in the name of eradicating poverty. Modi, he said, understood the pain of the poor and helped 25 crore people come out of poverty.

"By providing houses to the poor, the Prime Minister has created history," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Nabin said, "I want to tell the Leader of Opposition that whatever their objective is, the BJP will not allow it to be fulfilled."

Yogi targets Samajwadi Party

Yogi said Uttar Pradesh had undergone a major transformation under the BJP government, particularly in terms of law and order.

"Earlier, whenever the Samajwadi Party saw a piece of land, it became theirs," he alleged, adding that women and traders had earlier felt unsafe.

"Now the mafias have been reduced to dust," Yogi said.

He said traders had earlier been forced to live under fear and the state had gone through an identity crisis. "Today, I can say that with Prime Minister Modi's guidance, the mafias have been reduced to dust," he said.

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Yogi highlights development projects

Yogi also highlighted the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Ram temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and the Vindhyavasini Corridor as part of the government's cultural and religious development agenda.

Welcoming the participants who had arrived from Gujarat, Yogi said they had brought with them the "fragrance of the soil of Gujarat" from Vadnagar and water from Hatkeshwar Mahadev.

He said their arrival in Kashi was significant as the country was celebrating Modi's long political journey and his association with Gujarat, which he described as the Prime Minister's "karmabhoomi".

Sarma highlights security posture

Sarma, addressing the gathering, said he had come from the land of Maa Kamakhya to pay respects to Baba Vishwanath.

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Referring to Modi's tenure as Gujarat chief minister, Sarma said October 7 was the day Modi was made Gujarat chief minister to help the state overcome its crisis.

Drawing a contrast between the security situation in the past and the present, Sarma said Assam had witnessed frequent agitations and violence earlier.

"Today, Pakistan does not enter India. Today, India enters Pakistan," he said, referring to the country's stronger security posture under the Modi government.