BJP President Nitin Nabin Calls For Focus On Sports & Youth Policy At Kolkata Gen Z Conclave | X - BJP4India

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin, in a meeting with Gen Z on Monday, had called for more focus on sports and youth policy in Bengal.

Nabin addresses youth conclave

Addressing the Yuva Samvad Conclave in Kolkata, Nabin said the state had moved out from an atmosphere of fear to one of trust.

“I am fully confident that Bengal will once again live up to its rich sporting legacy. People of the state had shown trust in us and moved out from the atmosphere of fear. The new generation simply needs a platform. Today's generation is not job seekers but they are job creators. Our Prime Minister has introduced startups and based on that initiative, over 250,000 startups and more than 125 unicorns are operating across the nation,” said Nabin.

"𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲'𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐚 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬."



BJP National President Shri @NitinNabin took part in the Yuva Samvad Conclave in Kolkata, West Bengal.



Glimpses...⬇️ pic.twitter.com/krtQhNdyLz — BJP (@BJP4India) September 28, 2026

The BJP national president also mentioned that today ‘Reel’ gains real traction on social media.

“We used to watch television but now we have shifted to mobile phones. Children used to go out to the playing fields but that is history now. West Bengal is the only state where sports, art, literature, and culture are there in the DNA of the people,” further mentioned Nabin.

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BJP leader highlights manifesto

Earlier, in a party meeting, Nabin thanked Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for implementing everything promised in the party's election manifesto.

“West Bengal is the only state where all the promises mentioned in the manifesto are implemented at the earliest. The credit goes to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for this achievement,” further added the BJP national president.