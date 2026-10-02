Newborn Girl Found With Cloth Stuffed In Mouth In Balrampur Paddy Field, Woman & Mother Arrested | X - balrampurpolice

Balrampur, Oct 2: A newborn girl allegedly abandoned in a paddy field with a piece of cloth stuffed in her mouth was rescued by police in Balrampur district, following which a 22-year-old woman and her mother were arrested for allegedly attempting to kill the infant, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said the one-day-old baby, wrapped in a white cloth, was found in a paddy field in Kithura village in the Shridattaganj area on September 17.

Newborn taken to hospital

The infant was found in a pitiable condition with a piece of cloth stuffed in her mouth, the SP said.

Police retrieved the baby from the field and took her to the maternity ward of a government hospital in Balrampur for medical treatment, he said.

A complaint was subsequently lodged by the village watchman at Shridattaganj police station, Singh said.

Police investigation leads to arrests

During the investigation, police suspected a local young woman who had been pregnant but had not been seen in the village for the past one to two months.

The woman and her 48-year-old mother were subsequently summoned for questioning. The two were initially evasive but later confessed during interrogation to abandoning the newborn with the intention of killing her, citing fear of social stigma, the SP said.

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According to Singh, the woman was allegedly in an illicit relationship with a relative, which resulted in the birth of the baby girl.

Search on for relative

Police are now searching for the relative, identified as Sajan, who was also allegedly involved in the act, he said.

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