On Camera: Man Shoots Stray Dogs In Front Of Children In Mainpur; Probe Launched

A case of animal cruelty has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri after a video showing a man allegedly shooting stray dogs went viral on social media.

The video, which has been circulating online since Thursday, October 1, purportedly shows a man firing at stray dogs in Kalyanpur village under the Bhogaon police station area. According to reports, the accused, identified as Subodh, allegedly used an illegal firearm to shoot two stray dogs.

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In the purported footage, the man can be seen firing at one of the animals. After being hit by the bullet, the dog appears to writhe in pain before dying at the spot. The incident allegedly took place in the presence of children.

Mainpuri Police has taken note of the viral video and said the concerned police station has been instructed to take necessary action in the matter.

However, the exact date and time when the incident occurred have not yet been established. It is also unclear what led the accused to allegedly shoot the two stray animals.

The video has triggered outrage on social media, with users condemning the alleged act of cruelty and demanding strict action against the person involved.

Authorities are expected to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and verify the contents of the viral footage as part of the inquiry.