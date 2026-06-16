'Justice For Jameson': Heartbreaking Images Of Pet Dog Who Was Shot Dead By LAPD Go Viral; Netizens Express Condolences

The family of Jameson, a beloved two-year-old mixed-breed dog from Los Angeles, is mourning his death after he was shot by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). As calls for accountability grow, photos shared by his owner on Instagram have become a focal point of an emotional online campaign demanding justice.

Owner shares emotional photos of Jameson

In the days following the incident, Jameson's owner posted several pictures of the dog on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse into the life of the pet his family described as gentle and affectionate.

One of the images shows Jameson wearing a New York Knicks T-shirt during the family's celebration of the team's NBA Championship victory. Other photos capture happier moments, highlighting the close bond between the dog and his family.

Accompanying the pictures was an emotional message that quickly gained attention online.

"On June 13th, 2026, just minutes after celebrating the @nyknicks championship, our dog Jameson was fatally shot by police. We are so distraught at the loss of our sweet boy, and want to spread the message of #JusticeForJameson. Jameson, I love you and miss you immensely."

The post has since been flooded with messages of support, sympathy, and anger from social media users.

What happened on the night of the shooting?

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in Canoga Park, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Officers responded to an apartment complex on Jordan Avenue after receiving reports related to loud celebrations and a woman screaming inside a unit.

According to police, officers arrived shortly before 9 pm and spoke with a woman at the apartment while Jameson was nearby. Authorities said they asked that the dog be secured.

Police later stated that after the apartment door reopened, Jameson allegedly ran toward one of the officers, prompting an officer-involved shooting.

The dog died at the scene.

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Family rejects police version of events

Jameson's relatives strongly dispute claims that the dog behaved aggressively.

Jeremiah Garcia, a member of the family, said they had been celebrating the Knicks' championship win when officers arrived. He explained that he was watching the game away from home and speaking with his mother on FaceTime when the shooting happened.

When he returned, he found Jameson dead. The dog was reportedly still wearing the Knicks shirt the family had dressed him in for the celebration.

Family members insist Jameson was friendly and did not pose a threat.

'#JusticeForJameson' gains momentum

As images of Jameson circulated online, the hashtag #JusticeForJameson began attracting widespread attention. Thousands of users expressed grief over the dog's death and questioned whether lethal force was necessary.

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One commenter wrote, "A similar situation happened to our dog last month as well. Prayers to you and your family. I am sorry for your loss Daisy girl please take care of Jameson in doggy heaven."

Another user urged legal action, saying, "Please sue them. This is heartbreaking. If the officers were capable of handling the situation without deadly force, an innocent dog should not have lost its life. There needs to be accountability."

A third commenter added, "I'm so sorry to you and your family for this huge loss. This was one of the worst things I've ever seen. To see Jameson lying there while your mom just screamed and cried was absolutely heartbreaking. I cry every time I see the video pop up. Just so tragic and sad!!!!!!!"