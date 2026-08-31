Nepal Flood Tragedy Overshadows Launch Of UP's Nepalganj Road-Bahraich Rail Section | X - DMBahraich

New Delhi, Aug 31: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with several political leaders and officials, launched the Nepalganj Road–Bahraich broad-gauge section on Monday, keeping the event a low-key affair due to the recent tragedy in Nepal.

"An undecorated train was inaugurated on the Nepalganj Road–Varanasi City section without any physical flagging-off ceremony by the chief minister, who was present at the Nepalganj Road station, while the Railway Minister joined him virtually from Rail Bhawan,” a senior railway official said.

In a normal launch ceremony, the train is beautifully decorated with flowers, and cultural events are held at the launch venue, among several other fanfares, he said.

Low-key launch amid Nepal tragedy

"Though the gauge conversion of this section has huge significance for the people of Bihar and Nepal, the Railway Ministry decided not to celebrate it, as the recent flash floods in Nepal have caused widespread destruction and claimed many lives," he added.

The event began with two minutes of silence being observed for the flood victims. While addressing the audience virtually from Delhi, Vaishnaw expressed condolences for the flood victims and said that the Indian government was making all efforts to provide relief and assistance to the affected population in Nepal.

He stated that railway officials from the India-Nepal border areas were also providing support and assistance, along with district, state and Ministry of External Affairs officials.

Relief efforts and railway support

“Railways has been continuously helping rescued people who are reaching stations near the Nepal border to reach their destinations,” Vaishnaw said.

The section had been a metre-gauge line since it was laid by the British. There had been a long-standing demand to convert it into broad gauge so that it could be brought onto the broader rail network and mail and express trains could be operated for the convenience of people in the neighbouring areas.

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Broad-gauge upgrade details

Vaishnaw said that four trains would be operated on this section, serving lakhs of people. Officials said that prior to the launch, the rail network was broad gauge and electrified up to Bahraich. On Monday, the inauguration of the broad-gauge conversion and electrification of the Bahraich–Nepalganj Road section was carried out.

The areas along this upgraded railway line include Bahraich, Risia, Matera, Nanpara, Babaganj and Nepalganj Road, which is close to the India-Nepal border.

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