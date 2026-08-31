'What Was Police Doing?' Atishi Attacks BJP Over Alleged Sexual Assault Cases In Delhi | ANI

New Delhi, Aug 31: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday attacked the BJP-led Delhi government over two recent alleged sexual assault cases involving minors, describing the incidents as a reflection of Delhi's "deteriorating" law and order and referring to the city as a "rape capital".

Reacting to the allegations, the BJP said the government was sensitive to crimes against women and children, and accused the AAP of engaging in politics over such a sensitive matter.

AAP targets Delhi government

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition, Atishi, said that the BJP governments at the Centre and in Delhi were responsible for maintaining law and order in the national capital.

"Girls are being raped and gang-raped. In so many years, the BJP government has not been able to stop this. What was your police doing?" Atishi said, questioning whether the government would focus on ensuring the safety of women and girls.

She also alleged that offenders had little fear of the police and urged the government to take steps to make women and children feel safer.

Police report two cases

The remarks came after police reported two separate incidents involving minor girls.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a school bus driver in the Bawana area. Police said the incident came to light on August 19 following which the accused was arrested.

In another case, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus in the Kashmere Gate area. The police have arrested the driver and conductor and the bus has been seized for forensic examination, according to sources.

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BJP responds to allegations

Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the two incidents showed that law and order had deteriorated under the BJP government.

"Delhi is becoming a rape capital," Bhardwaj said, while referring to the recent cases. He also questioned the government's response to an earlier sexual assault case involving a three-year-old girl at a private school in Janakpuri.

Bhardwaj alleged that the government had not taken adequate action against the school management in that case and claimed that relevant proceedings had not been completed despite a court direction.

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Political row intensifies

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also criticised the government, describing the bus incident as a "Nirbhaya-like case" and alleging that law and order in the capital had collapsed.

Delhi government spokesperson and BJP MLA Harish Khurana said the government was sensitive to crimes against women and children and that the police had been directed to take action against the accused.

"We do not believe it is time to engage in politics over such a sensitive matter. The Delhi government has been working to ensure the overall security of people in the city," Khurana said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)