Power Cuts Spark Protest In Gonda As Villagers Record JE's Oath On Hanuman Chalisa | X - RomanaKhan56966

Lucknow: Frustrated by prolonged power cuts, villagers in Gonda allegedly forced a junior engineer to take an oath on the Hanuman Chalisa and admit how many hours of electricity was being supplied in a day.

The incident took place at the Katra Bazar power substation around 8.30 pm on Friday. A video of the incident, showing villagers questioning the JE and recording the proceedings, surfaced on social media.

📍UP's Gonda

Villagers frustrated by prolonged power cuts reached a power substation carrying the Hanuman Chalisa and asked a junior engineer to place his hand on the text and swear how many hours of electricity was being supplied in a day. pic.twitter.com/HD71ivoHdd — Romana Khan (@RomanaKhan56966) August 30, 2026

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Villagers question power supply

According to villagers, electricity was available at the substation but supply to their feeder was frequently stopped. They claimed that several villages had been receiving less than two hours of regular power supply a day for the past six months.

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Police examine complaint

Katra Bazar SHO Manoj Pathak said a video had surfaced showing villagers questioning power officials over the outages. Police have received a complaint from the electricity department and will take action after examining the allegations.