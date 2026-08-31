 Power Cuts Spark Protest In Gonda As Villagers Record JE's Oath On Hanuman Chalisa
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Power Cuts Spark Protest In Gonda As Villagers Record JE's Oath On Hanuman Chalisa

Villagers in Gonda allegedly forced a junior engineer to take an oath on the Hanuman Chalisa and disclose daily power supply hours amid complaints of prolonged outages. Residents claimed several villages had been receiving less than two hours of electricity daily for six months. Police said a complaint from the electricity department has been received and the matter is being examined.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, August 31, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
Power Cuts Spark Protest In Gonda As Villagers Record JE's Oath On Hanuman Chalisa
Power Cuts Spark Protest In Gonda As Villagers Record JE's Oath On Hanuman Chalisa | X - RomanaKhan56966

Lucknow: Frustrated by prolonged power cuts, villagers in Gonda allegedly forced a junior engineer to take an oath on the Hanuman Chalisa and admit how many hours of electricity was being supplied in a day.

The incident took place at the Katra Bazar power substation around 8.30 pm on Friday. A video of the incident, showing villagers questioning the JE and recording the proceedings, surfaced on social media.

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Villagers question power supply

According to villagers, electricity was available at the substation but supply to their feeder was frequently stopped. They claimed that several villages had been receiving less than two hours of regular power supply a day for the past six months.

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Police examine complaint

Katra Bazar SHO Manoj Pathak said a video had surfaced showing villagers questioning power officials over the outages. Police have received a complaint from the electricity department and will take action after examining the allegations.

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