NEET Success Story: UP's Residential Schools Empower Girls Through Quality Education | X

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, education and social empowerment initiatives in Uttar Pradesh are delivering positive results. The Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalayas run by the Social Welfare Department are no longer limited to school education but have emerged as effective centres for modern technology, Indian values, and preparation for competitive examinations. In line with the National Education Policy-2020, special emphasis is being placed on the intellectual, physical, and moral development of students.

A recent example is the Centre of Excellence at the Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya, Marihan, Mirzapur. Out of 34 girl students receiving free residential coaching for NEET, 31 appeared for the examination, and 18 of them qualified. Those who succeeded are Pooja Ranjan, Shweta Pal, Khushboo, Laxmi Rawat, Malti, Ankita, Anita, Manisha, Premlata, Ankita Kumari, Komal, Sapna, Anshika, Priyanka, Phool Kumari, Anuradha, Khushi, and Aanchal.

To secure admission to the Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalayas, the applicant must be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh. In addition, the annual family income must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. Under the admission process, 60 percent of seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, 25 percent for Other Backward Classes, and 15 percent for candidates from the General Category. The objective of this arrangement is to provide meritorious students from economically weaker and deprived sections with better opportunities for quality free residential education and preparation for competitive examinations.

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At present, 103 Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are operational across the state, providing free residential education to students from Classes 6 to 12. In addition, students receive special preparation for competitive examinations such as JEE and NEET along with smart classrooms, digital boards, computer laboratories, yoga, moral education, and sports activities. Construction of 20 new Sarvodaya Vidyalayas is underway in various districts, including Mathura, Gonda, Ballia, and Kanpur Dehat.

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Talented students are being provided modern education and better preparation for competitive examinations

In accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, talented students across the state are being provided modern education, better preparation for competitive examinations, and a value-based environment through the Sarvodaya Vidyalayas and Centres of Excellence so that they can fulfil their dreams and bring glory to the state and the nation.

Sanjeev Singh, Director, Social Welfare Department