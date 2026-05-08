NCRB 2024 Report Highlights Major Decline In Riots And Kidnapping Cases In Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh, which was often referred to as a 'Danga Pradesh' before 2017, witnessed 19 riots every day between 2012 and 2017 during the SP government, according to NCRB reports. In contrast, not a single riot has taken place in the state over the past nine years.

Although some anti-social elements attempted to incite unrest during this period, the strict law-and-order measures under the Yogi government successfully thwarted their plans.

Before situations could escalate, stern anti-riot action was taken and such disruptive elements were put behind bars.

Not only this, the same Uttar Pradesh where businessmen were once frequently kidnapped for ransom has now reported zero incidents of kidnapping for ransom, according to the NCRB 2024 report.

Between 2012 and 2017, an average of 33 kidnapping cases were registered every day in the state.

According to the NCRB 2024 report, Uttar Pradesh recorded a zero crime rate in cases of kidnapping for ransom. Compared to other states, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the best-performing state in this category.

As per the report, the crime rate for kidnapping for ransom stood at 0.7 in Nagaland, 0.6 in Manipur, 0.3 in Arunachal Pradesh, and 0.2 in Meghalaya, while Uttar Pradesh maintained a zero figure. The report also states that UP had recorded a zero crime rate in this category in 2023 as well.

This transformation has been made possible due to the Yogi government’s zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals, proactive policing, and continuous action against organized crime.

Strict measures such as action under the Gangster Act, seizure of mafia properties, and breaking the financial backbone of criminals are now showing visible results on the ground.

Not a single riot has occurred in Uttar Pradesh during the last nine years. While some anti-social elements attempted to incite disturbances, the strict law-and-order system under the Yogi government foiled their intentions.

Before minor violent incidents could take a serious turn, strict anti-riot action was taken and the disruptive elements were sent behind bars.

According to the NCRB 2024 report, the crime rate related to rioting in the state stood at 1.1, while the national average was 2.2.

In Uttar Pradesh, the recorded crime rate of 1.1 pertains to cases where attempts to incite riots were thwarted in time by the government, and strict action was ensured by registering cases under sections related to rioting and public disorder.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also repeatedly stated from public platforms 'No curfew, No Danga, UP Mai Sab Changa.'

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The NCRB report recorded riot-related crime rates of 8.4 in Manipur, 6.4 in Maharashtra, 5.4 in Karnataka, 5.3 in Haryana, and 4.7 in Himachal Pradesh.

There was a time in Uttar Pradesh when incidents such as riots, kidnappings, and extortion had become a routine matter of concern. Especially during the SP government from 2012 to 2017, serious questions were repeatedly raised over the law-and-order situation in the state.

According to NCRB data, more than 25,000 riots took place in Uttar Pradesh during that period. On average, nearly 19 riots and 33 kidnapping incidents were reported every day at that time.