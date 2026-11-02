Muslim Cleric Questions Religious Validity Of Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's Marriage | IANS

Lucknow: All India Muslim Jamaat national president Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi has questioned the religious validity of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's marriage to journalist Nidhi Razdan, saying that the marriage is not permissible under Islamic principles.

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: On Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's marriage, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi says, "Islam has laid down certain rules and guidelines for marriage. Both the man and the woman must be Muslims. If either one of them is a non-Muslim, the Nikah cannot take place. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is a Muslim, while his wife, Nidhi Razdan, is a non-Muslim. Therefore, according to Islamic principles, a Muslim cannot marry a non-Muslim through Nikah. If such a marriage takes place, it is not considered valid under Islamic law. However, if the non-Muslim partner accepts Islam and embraces the faith before the Nikah, the marriage can be considered valid. That did not happen in this case, so the marriage is not valid according to Islamic principles..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026

Cleric Questions Marriage Under Islamic Law

In a statement, Maulana Razvi said Islam lays down specific conditions for marriage, including certain requirements concerning the religious faith of the couple. He claimed that since Omar Abdullah is a Muslim and Nidhi Razdan is a non-Muslim, their marriage cannot be considered valid under Islamic law.

The cleric said that, according to his interpretation of Islamic principles, a Muslim man marrying a non-Muslim woman would not be permissible unless the prescribed religious conditions were fulfilled.

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Maulana Razvi Cites Religious Requirements

He further claimed that Omar Abdullah should have ensured that Nidhi Razdan embraced Islam before their marriage for it to be considered valid under the principles he cited.

Maulana Razvi reiterated that the marriage did not meet the religious requirements as he understood them and therefore could not be recognised as valid under Islamic law.