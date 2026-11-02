 Muslim Cleric Questions Religious Validity Of Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's Marriage
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Muslim Cleric Questions Religious Validity Of Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's Marriage

All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi has questioned the religious validity of an alleged marriage between Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and journalist Nidhi Razdan. The Lucknow cleric cited his interpretation of Islamic marriage rules. However, the supplied report provides no confirmation that the two are married.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, November 02, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
Muslim Cleric Questions Religious Validity Of Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's Marriage
Muslim Cleric Questions Religious Validity Of Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's Marriage | IANS

Lucknow: All India Muslim Jamaat national president Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi has questioned the religious validity of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's marriage to journalist Nidhi Razdan, saying that the marriage is not permissible under Islamic principles.

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Cleric Questions Marriage Under Islamic Law

In a statement, Maulana Razvi said Islam lays down specific conditions for marriage, including certain requirements concerning the religious faith of the couple. He claimed that since Omar Abdullah is a Muslim and Nidhi Razdan is a non-Muslim, their marriage cannot be considered valid under Islamic law.

The cleric said that, according to his interpretation of Islamic principles, a Muslim man marrying a non-Muslim woman would not be permissible unless the prescribed religious conditions were fulfilled.

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Maulana Razvi Cites Religious Requirements

He further claimed that Omar Abdullah should have ensured that Nidhi Razdan embraced Islam before their marriage for it to be considered valid under the principles he cited.

Maulana Razvi reiterated that the marriage did not meet the religious requirements as he understood them and therefore could not be recognised as valid under Islamic law.

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