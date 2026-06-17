Muharram 2026 Begins In Lucknow As Moon Sighting Marks Start Of Mourning For Imam Hussain And Karbala Martyrs

Black flags, majlis preparations and mourning rituals began across Lucknow after the Muharram moon was sighted | File Photo

Lucknow, June 16: The sighting of the Muharram moon in Lucknow has marked the beginning of a period of mourning and remembrance for Hazrat Imam Hussain and the 72 martyrs of Karbala. As news of the moon sighting spread on Tuesday evening, mourners across the city entered a solemn phase of observance, with religious gatherings and mourning rituals set to begin from Wednesday.

Black Flags Hoisted, Mourning Rituals Begin

In several Shia-majority localities of the old city, chants of “Ya Hussain” echoed through the streets as preparations for majlis and matam intensified. Men, women and children were seen adopting traditional black attire, symbolising grief and respect for the sacrifices made in Karbala. Many families also removed decorative clothing and jewellery as part of the mourning period.

Black flags have been hoisted at imambaras and homes, while markets witnessed increased activity as people purchased tazias, zarihs, floral decorations and ceremonial items used during Muharram observances. Shops selling flowers and religious accessories remained busy late into the night.

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City Prepares For Two-Month Mourning Period

The mourning period, which lasts for two months and eight days, commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and his companions, who were killed in the Battle of Karbala after enduring days without food and water.

To honour their sacrifice, several water stalls, known as sabeels, have been set up across areas such as Victoria Street, Nakkhas and Hussainabad. These stalls serve drinking water to the public, symbolically remembering the thirst endured by the martyrs of Karbala.