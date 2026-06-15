Lucknow Prepares For Muharram Amid Rising Devotional Activity Across City | Canva (Representational Image)

Lucknow: Lucknow is witnessing a surge of preparations ahead of Muharram, with the crescent moon expected to be sighted on June 16. If the moon is visible today, the mourning period commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his 71 companions will begin on June 17; otherwise, it will commence on June 18.

Across the city, devotees are busy decorating imambaras and making arrangements to mark the solemn occasion. Homes and religious spaces are being cleaned, painted, and adorned with tazias, zarihs, and alams as a tribute to the martyrs of Karbala.

Traditional markets and workshops in areas such as Kazmain, Sultan-e-Madaris, Kashmiri Mohalla, Victoria Street, Hussainabad, and Top Darwaza are witnessing increased activity.

Artisans are crafting paper tazias using colorful paper, foil, mica, and bamboo sticks, while metalworkers are preparing silver and brass alams, zarihs, chains, crescents, and other symbolic items.

With the sighting of the moon, mourners will begin observing Gham-e-Imam Hussain (AS), a period lasting two months and eight days. During this time, devotees traditionally wear black attire as a symbol of grief, while many women remove jewelry in remembrance of the sacrifices made at Karbala.