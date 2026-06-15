 Lucknow Prepares For Muharram Amid Rising Devotional Activity Across City
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Lucknow Prepares For Muharram Amid Rising Devotional Activity Across City

Lucknow is preparing for Muharram, with the crescent moon expected on June 16 to mark the start of mourning on June 17 or 18. Imambaras and homes are being decorated, while markets see increased activity. Artisans craft tazias, alams, and other symbols. Devotees will observe Gham-e-Imam Hussain for two months and eight days, traditionally wearing black and mourning the Karbala martyrs.

UP State BureauUpdated: Monday, June 15, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
Lucknow Prepares For Muharram Amid Rising Devotional Activity Across City
Lucknow Prepares For Muharram Amid Rising Devotional Activity Across City | Canva (Representational Image)

Lucknow: Lucknow is witnessing a surge of preparations ahead of Muharram, with the crescent moon expected to be sighted on June 16. If the moon is visible today, the mourning period commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his 71 companions will begin on June 17; otherwise, it will commence on June 18.

Across the city, devotees are busy decorating imambaras and making arrangements to mark the solemn occasion. Homes and religious spaces are being cleaned, painted, and adorned with tazias, zarihs, and alams as a tribute to the martyrs of Karbala.

Traditional markets and workshops in areas such as Kazmain, Sultan-e-Madaris, Kashmiri Mohalla, Victoria Street, Hussainabad, and Top Darwaza are witnessing increased activity.

Artisans are crafting paper tazias using colorful paper, foil, mica, and bamboo sticks, while metalworkers are preparing silver and brass alams, zarihs, chains, crescents, and other symbolic items.

With the sighting of the moon, mourners will begin observing Gham-e-Imam Hussain (AS), a period lasting two months and eight days. During this time, devotees traditionally wear black attire as a symbol of grief, while many women remove jewelry in remembrance of the sacrifices made at Karbala.

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