Mother’s Day 2026: UP’s 1.90 Lakh Anganwadi Centres Strengthen Maternal Care And Child Nutrition

Anganwadi workers assist mothers and children as Uttar Pradesh expands nutrition and maternal healthcare services across villages | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, May 9: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a transformative change in maternal and child healthcare across villages.

The state’s 1.90 lakh Anganwadi centres are no longer limited to supplementary nutrition distribution points; they have evolved into strong pillars supporting the health, nutrition and safe motherhood of pregnant women.

Over 2.12 crore beneficiaries covered

As a result, 2.12 crore children, pregnant women and lactating mothers have benefited from supplementary nutrition schemes, while the rate of anaemia among pregnant women has declined by more than five percent.

The rise in institutional deliveries to over 84 percent is also being regarded as a major achievement of the maternal safety campaign.

Technology integrated into Anganwadi system

The Yogi government has integrated modern technology into Anganwadi centres by implementing a biometric system for supplementary nutrition distribution.

This has made the distribution process more transparent and effective.

To ensure accurate identification of malnutrition and nutritional status, all Anganwadi centres have been equipped with four types of growth monitoring devices and mobile phones.

Nutrition Tracker strengthens monitoring

Through the Nutrition Tracker, continuous monitoring of the health of pregnant women and children is being carried out.

More than one lakh Anganwadi workers and ANMs have been trained for the effective implementation of the Nutrition Tracker.

An efficiency achievement rate of 98 percent is being considered a major success of the campaign.

Modern facilities expanded across centres

Over 23,000 Saksham Anganwadi centres are currently functioning with modern facilities across the state, while approval has also been granted for 266 new Anganwadi centres.

Maternal welfare schemes benefit lakhs

More than 60 lakh mothers in the state have benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

Under the Janani Suraksha Yojana, women delivering in rural areas are being provided financial assistance of Rs 1,400, while those in urban areas receive Rs 1,000.

The positive impact of these initiatives is reflected in the significant reduction in maternal and neonatal mortality rates.

Public participation strengthens Anganwadi network

Public representatives and officials across the state have adopted more than 6,500 Anganwadi centres, strengthening monitoring systems, resources and overall management.

A healthy mother forms the foundation of a healthy society and a prosperous future.

On Mother’s Day, Uttar Pradesh’s Anganwadi system is reinforcing this commitment with renewed strength.

Sambhav Abhiyan targets child malnutrition

Significant progress has also been recorded under the 'Sambhav Abhiyan' being run against malnutrition among children.

Across the state, 1.7 crore children have been screened, while 2.5 lakh severely malnourished children have been registered and linked with special nutrition services.

More than 35 lakh children in the 3 to 6 years age group attending Anganwadi centres are being provided hot cooked meals daily.

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Women self-help groups support nutrition drive

For this initiative, supplementary nutrition distribution is being carried out through 60,000 women self-help groups, connecting women with employment opportunities and self-reliance as well.