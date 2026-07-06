Moradabad: Cases Registered Against 14 For Duplicate Voter Entries Under Representation Of The People Act | Representative Image

Moradabad, July 6: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, strict measures are continuously being strengthened in Uttar Pradesh to reinforce a fair and transparent electoral system. In this regard, cases have been registered against 14 individuals in Moradabad under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 for obtaining duplicate entries in the electoral roll by making false declarations.

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Action taken on duplicate voter entries

District Magistrate and District Election Officer Dr. Rajendra Painsiya, while addressing a press conference held at the Collectorate auditorium, said that during the investigation, 14 such cases came to light in which the names of the concerned individuals were already included in one electoral roll. Despite this, they furnished misleading information and also got their names registered at another polling station.

According to the procedure prescribed by the Election Commission of India, while filling Form-6, an applicant is required to declare that he or she is applying for inclusion in the electoral roll for the first time and that his or her name is not included in the electoral roll of any other constituency. It is also clearly stated that furnishing false information attracts imprisonment and a fine under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Despite this, obtaining duplicate entries by making a false declaration during the Special Intensive Revision Campaign has been treated as a clear violation of the rules.

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DM statement on electoral integrity

The District Election Officer said, “An accurate and transparent electoral roll is essential for strengthening democracy. It is with this objective that strict action is being taken in such cases.”

He appealed to the residents of the district that if the name of any voter is registered at two different places, they should, on priority, follow the prescribed procedure to have their name deleted from one location so that no legal action arises against them in the future.