Uttar Pradesh Finalises 13.39 Crore Voters After Massive Electoral Roll Cleanup Exercise | Representative Image

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has finalised an electorate of 13.39 crore voters after an extensive revision exercise that saw the deletion of around two crore names, marking one of the largest cleanups of electoral rolls in the state. The exercise is expected to significantly impact future elections by reshaping the voter base across regions.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said the Special Summary Revision 2026 focused on improving accuracy by removing duplicate, shifted and unverifiable entries while ensuring inclusion of eligible voters.

The final electoral roll published on April 10 places the total number of voters at 13,39,84,792. This includes 7.30 crore male voters and 6.09 crore female voters, along with a marginal number of third gender voters. Despite the large scale deletions, the electorate has expanded by over 84 lakh compared to the draft list.

Officials said that more than one crore voters could not be matched during verification, while over two crore entries showed discrepancies. Following notice and hearing procedures, a substantial number of such entries were removed, leading to the estimated deletion of around two crore names.

The revision also reflects a rise in new voters, especially in the 18 to 19 age group, whose numbers increased sharply to over 17.6 lakh. However, their share in the total electorate remains just above one percent.

Among districts, Prayagraj recorded the highest addition in voters, followed by Lucknow, Bareilly, Ghaziabad and Jaunpur, indicating strong growth in urban and semi urban pockets.

Assembly segments such as Sahibabad, Loni and Lucknow West witnessed the sharpest increases, highlighting the demographic churn in fast growing urban regions.

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The revision drive, carried out over 166 days across all 75 districts, involved over 5.8 lakh booth level agents and multiple rounds of engagement with political parties. Officials said due process was followed in all deletions, with notices issued and hearings conducted before any removal.

With 13.39 crore voters now on the rolls, Uttar Pradesh heads into upcoming elections with a more streamlined but politically significant electorate, where both the scale of deletions and fresh additions could influence electoral outcomes.