'People Suffering, But Mamata Banerjee More Interested In Making Her Nephew Next CM Of Bengal': Union Home Minister Amit Shah | VIDEO

ANI

Debra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that people of West Bengal were suffering, but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was more interested in making her nephew the next CM.

Addressing an election rally at Debra in Paschim Medinipur district, Shah accused Banerjee of protecting infiltrators and asserted that if the BJP is voted to power, it would identify and drive out every illegal immigrant from the state.

"People here are suffering, but Mamata Banerjee is more interested in making her nephew the next chief minister," Shah said in an apparent reference to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

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He also alleged that the TMC government was more focused on constructing madrasas than building schools for the underprivileged.

"Mamata Banerjee wants to protect infiltrators, but the BJP wants to detect, delete and deport infiltrators... Mamata ji, no matter how hard you try, we will drive out every illegal immigrant from West Bengal," he said.

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"Mamata Banerjee rose to power with the slogan of 'Maa-Mati-Manush', but youth have been left unemployed, women subjected to atrocities and life made difficult for farmers," he alleged.

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Shah also accused the TMC government of institutionalising corruption through what he described as a 'cut-money' culture.

"The TMC has destroyed West Bengal with its cut-money politics," he said.

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The Union minister also sought to woo voters in the flood-prone Ghatal region, promising that the long-pending Ghatal master plan would be implemented within a year if the BJP formed the government in the state.

"We will implement the Ghatal master plan within one year and solve the flood problem in the area," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)