West Bengal Elections 2026: From ₹3,000 For Women To Uniform Civil Code In 6 Months, Here’s What BJP Manifesto Promises

Kolkata: The campaign for the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway, and just days ahead of the first phase of polling, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauched the BJP’s poll manifesto for West Bengal, promising a monthly financial assistance of ₹3,000 for women and the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within six months of the BJP forming the government.

The manifesto is a mix of welfare promises, governance reforms, and security measures.

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Unveiling the "Sankalp Patra" at an event in Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the document reflects a commitment to "every section" of Bengal’s society and aims to restore public confidence. He described the past 15 years under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a "period of darkness", claiming that people now feel fearful and are seeking change.

Key promises in the manifesto include the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission for government employees, ₹3,000 monthly assistance for women, and ₹3,000 support for unemployed youth. The party also pledged to fully implement Ayushman Bharat and other central schemes, alongside free vaccination, cancer screening, and institutional delivery for women.

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HM Shah also announced that Dearness Allowance (DA) will be ensured for all government employees and pensioners.

HM Shah also promised to constitute a commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate all instances of political violence, regardless of which party was targeted, and ensure that every case is brought to its logical conclusion.

Election Dates

West Bengal polls will be held in two phases April 23 and April and the counting of votes will take place on May 4.