West Bengal Polls 2026: Who Is Humayun Kabir At Centre Of ₹1,000 Crore Deal Row After TMC leges BJP Link?

As the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly Elections approach, fresh political controversy has erupted after the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) released an alleged sting video targeting former party leader Humayun Kabir. The viral clip, whose authenticity remains unverified, has caused sharp reactions across party lines, placing Kabir at the centre of an escalating political battle.

Who Is Humayun Kabir?

Humayun Kabir is a prominent political figure from Murshidabad district, currently serving as an MLA from Bharatpur. His political journey has seen multiple shifts across parties.

He began his career with the Indian National Congress, representing Rejinagar between 2011 and 2012. Around 2013, he joined the TMC and went on to serve as a Minister of State in the government led by Mamata Banerjee.

Kabir later won the Bharatpur seat in 2021 as a TMC candidate. However, in December 2025, he was expelled from the party over alleged anti-party activities and accusations of communal politics.

Launch Of AJUP & Political Realignment

Following his expulsion, Kabir floated his own outfit the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) making it as a regional force ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

He has announced plans to contest extensively, including from Rejinagar and Naoda, aiming to emerge as a key player in minority-dominated constituencies.

Kabir’s political trajectory has also included brief associations with the Bharatiya Janata Party and independent stints.

The Viral Sting Video Controversy

The latest controversy that has placed Kabir at the centre of the much-awaited West Bengal Assembly elections emerged after the TMC released a purported 19-minute sting video showing him in conversation with an unidentified individual.

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In the clip shared by the TMC, Kabir is allegedly heard claiming a ₹1,000 crore deal to influence Muslim voters, Speaking of an advance payment of ₹200 crore, Referring to an alleged understanding with senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Discussing a possible Deputy Chief Minister post if electoral numbers favour such an arrangement

He is also purportedly heard making controversial remarks about “misleading Muslims” and using emotional issues to polarise voters.

The video also contains alleged references to links with leaders such as Mohan Yadav and Himanta Biswa Sarma, as well as claims involving the Prime Minister’s Office.

However, the video’s authenticity has not been independently verified.

FPJ could not independently verify the video.

Kabir Denies Allegations

Kabir has categorically dismissed all allegations, calling the video fabricated and politically motivated.

He has accused the TMC of attempting to malign his image ahead of elections, asserting that the charges are baseless.

Political War Of Words

The controversy has sparked a sharp exchange between TMC and BJP.

While the TMC has alleged a “multi-crore conspiracy” to unseat Mamata Banerjee, the BJP has rubbished the claims.

BJP spokesperson Debajit Sarkar termed the episode “cheap theatrics,” accusing the TMC of trying to influence voters after “losing ground” in the state.

AIMIM Snaps Ties

In a major setback, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, withdrew its alliance with Kabir’s party.

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AIMIM in a post on X said, "Humayun Kabir's revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal's Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir's party. Bengal's Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them. AIMIM's policy in contesting elections in any state is so that the marginalised communities have an independent political voice. We will be contesting the Bengal elections INDEPENDENTLY and have will have no alliance with any party going forward."

Why This Matters In 2026 Elections

With minority votes playing a crucial role in West Bengal politics, the controversy could have significant electoral implications.

Kabir’s emergence as a regional player, combined with allegations of vote-splitting strategies, has added a new layer of complexity to an already fiercely contested election.