Mohammed Siraj's Exclusion From Playing XI Sparks Controversy, Congress MP Alleges Discrimination | X

Lucknow: The exclusion of pace bowler Mohammed Siraj from India's playing XI in the ongoing Test match against New Zealand has triggered a political and cricketing controversy, with Congress MP Imran Masood alleging discrimination in the selection process.

Questioning the decision, Masood suggested that Siraj may have been dropped because of his name. He said it was unfair to leave out a player despite his consistent performances and alleged that the decision amounted to discrimination.

"Perhaps he was not included in the team because his name is Siraj," Masood said, adding that dropping a player despite his good performance raised questions about the selection process.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Cricketer Mohammed Siraj, Congress MP Imran Masood says, "It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj ', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear." — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026

Former Cricketers Question Siraj's Exclusion

Masood's remarks have brought the team selection under the political spotlight, even as several former cricketers have expressed surprise over Siraj's exclusion.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also questioned the decision. Taking to social media platform X, Shastri asked, "Where is Siraj?" He highlighted the pacer's experience, aggression and ability to make an impact with the ball.

Kapil Dev defended Mohammed Siraj’s exclusion, saying team selection should be based on the decisions of selectors, captain and manager, not personal likes or dislikes. https://t.co/Ho0EcAA6wz — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) November 20, 2026

Shastri said that even if the selection criteria were pace, skill and seam movement, Siraj's exclusion was difficult to understand, particularly if the team was looking for bowlers capable of consistently touching 140 kmph. He also expressed hope that India would make a strong comeback in the match.

Gavaskar And Azharuddin Express Disappointment

Former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar also questioned the decision during the match broadcast. He said Siraj had never let India down and was in good rhythm, making his exclusion surprising.

Former India captain and Telangana minister Mohammed Azharuddin also expressed disappointment over Siraj's omission.

In a post on X, Azharuddin said Siraj had demonstrated commitment, ability and fighting spirit in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. He pointed out that the pacer had stepped up whenever the team needed him and deserved a better opportunity.

However, Azharuddin also wished the best to Kamboj, who was included in the playing XI in place of Siraj.

Also Watch:

Siraj's Test Performance Fuels Selection Debate

The criticism of the selection decision has gained traction because Siraj has been India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

He has claimed 43 wickets in 11 Test matches, with a bowling average of 26.81 and a strike rate of 45.69.

His consistent performances and contribution to the Indian bowling attack have become the central arguments raised by those questioning his exclusion from the playing XI.